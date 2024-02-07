Advertisement

Thalapathy Vijay is currently in the midst of filming for his next big banner project - GOAT - The Greatest of All Time. The Venkat Prabhu directorial will very notably feature the Leo actor in a dual role - something revealed with the film's first look coupled with the title announcement. Even as GOAT is still in the middle of filming, chatter has already begun about Thalapathy Vijay's next project.

Thalapathy 69 on the cards with Karthik Subbaraj?



Thalapathy Vijay's next - tentatively titled Thalapathy 69, appears to have found its director. As per a 123Telugu report, Thalapathy Vijay is considering collaborating with Karthik Subbaraj. Karthik Subbaraj last saw through the release of Jigarthanda DoubleX, which as per a Sacnilk report, minted ₹44.33 crores domestically with its worldwide collections coming in at ₹ 64.55 crores, marking its positive reception.

Separately, Karthik Subbaraj has also penned the story for Shankar Shanmugham's Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead. The report further adds that Thalapathy 69 will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures - the same production house that had bankrolled Vijay's 2022 film Beast. Though an official announcement has not been made yet, one is shortly expected from the makers.

GOAT will release in 2025



Venkat Prabhu, the director for GOAT, recently took to his official X handle to make a post which more or less confirmed that the Thalapathy Vijay led GOAT will be releasing in 2025. More specifically, the film is eyeing the release date of Pongal. Venkat Prabhu's post read, "It will be #TheGreatestOfAllTime PONGAL @archanakalpathi what say". Kalpathi, who is the producer for GOAT, replied to the post saying, "Yes absolutely. It is going to be #ThalapathyPongal #TheGreatestOfAllTime".

The film will reportedly feature the actor in a dual role - he will be seen playing an adult version of himself and a teenage version of himself. As a matter of fact, the first look posters feature two Thalapathy Vijays, confirming the same. Additionally, GOAT will reportedly feature the theme of time travel.