Thalapathy Vijay has announced his entry into politics. After much speculation, the Tamil star revealed the name of his party -- Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, also making it official that he will quit films after 2026. Meanwhile, his next The Greatest Of All Time has been filming at a brisk pace. The DoP of the movie, Siddharth Nuni has spoken about challenges of shooting the Thalapathy starrer.

GOAT presenting challenges to film's cinematographer

GOAT will see Vijay play double roles. A couple of posters that have been shared by the makers teased high-octane action in the Venkat Prahu directorial, which is eyeing Pongal 2025 release. The cinematographer of the film Siddharth Nuni shared how the film is presenting big challenges to him.

The shooting of GOAT is 50 percent complete. Nuni is relatively new in the film industry and is facing challenges with multi cam set up. This is the first time he is shooting for a project with three cameras and is finding his way as he goes along. Praising Vijay, Nuni added that the Bigil star is a "wonderful" person and can "pull off any role". Despite challenges, Nuni shared that he enjoying the process.

Details About GOAT

The Greatest Of All Time is directed by Venkat Prabhu. It marks the first collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and the director. Vijay will be seen in a dual role in the film, which as per speculations are father and son. The cast also includes Prabhu Deva, Mic Mohan and Prashanth. A poster of the film had also teased one of characters that Vijay will essay will be of a militay man. GOAT is eyeing Pongal 2025 release.