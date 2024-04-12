Advertisement

Thalapathy Vijay has been busy shooting for his highly-anticipated movie The Greatest of All Time, helmed by Venkat Prabhu. Now, on the occasion of Eid, the makers have unveiled the release date of the film. Along with the release date, makers have shared the new poster of the sci-fi actioner.

When will Greatest of All Time release in theatres?

Director Venkat Prabhu took to his Instagram handle to share a new poster that shows him sporting a salt-and-pepper look. He is wearing spectacles and a formal shirt. In the background, we can see the city's skyline. The poster simply reads, "September Fifth". In the caption, he wrote, "Eid vaazhthukaludan.. vinayaga chathurthi ku varrom #TheGreatestOfAllTime from SEPTEMBER 5th!! Namma #Thalapathy ku #WhistlePodu @actorvijay @archanakalpathi @aish.kalpathi @itsyuvan #TheGOAT #aVPhero". The movie will be released two days before Ganesh Chaturthi.

What do we know about GOAT?

The Greatest Of All Time will reportedly revolve around time travel and Thalapathy Vijay will be sporting two different looks - an older and a younger version. Both the looks of the actor were unveiled in the first poster of GOAT released months ago.

(A poster of GOAT | Image: Instagram)

Initially, it was reported that Atlee would be directing the project. Later, Venkat Prabhu joined hands with Thalapathy Vijay and came on board the film as the director. This is Venkat’s first film with Vijay. GOAT also stars Prabhu Deva, Mic Mohan, Yogi Babu, Prashanth, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram and Meenakshi Chaudhary. The music will be composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Earlier, in an interview with Galatta, stunt choreographer Dhilip Subbarayan had dropped details about the movie. Describing the vibrant atmosphere during filming, Dilip praised the systematic approach to shot divisions and interaction with the multi-star cast. With five action sequences already shot, he emphasised the film's technical prowess and promised a mix of emotion and mass entertainment. Dhilip praised Vijay's screen presence, expressing his satisfaction with the actor's performance on set.