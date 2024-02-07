Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 23:24 IST

The Test Starring R Madhavan, Nayanthara, Siddharth Concludes Production

Cricket drama The Test starring Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth has wrapped up production. The film marks as the directorial debut of S Sashikanth.

Republic Entertainment Desk
The Test
The Test | Image:The Test
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Actors R Madhavan, Siddharth, and Nayanthara are collaborating together for a much-anticipated upcoming cricket drama. The film which has been named The Test has now concluded its production. The news of the completion of the production was announced by the makers on Wednesday. The film which also features Meera Jasmine, marks the directorial debut of producer S Sashikanth who is the founder of banner YNOT Studios.

R Madhavan, Siddharth, and Nayanthara starrer The Test finishes production

The completion of production was announced by YNOT Studios on their social media channels, where they also shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip from the film’s set. The clip provided a sneak peek into the action on set, capturing the dedication of the cast and crew in bringing the story to life. The social media post also hinted at a summer release for the film, raising anticipation among fans and critics alike.

 

Playback singer Shaktisree Gopalan will make her debut as the music director. The Test will reportedly be a pan-India release, coming out in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi along with Tamil.

All you need to know about The Test

Making its way to cinemas in the upcoming summer season, The Test signals a promising addition to the realm of cricket dramas, underlining the convergence of sports and cinema in the Indian film industry.

More than just a cricket drama, The Test represents a significant milestone in the career of S Sashikanth. The founder of YNOT Studios, Sashikanth not only helmed the film but also crafted the script and co-produced it with Chakravarthy Ramachandra, adding multiple feathers to his cap. His directorial venture has garnered significant attention, not only because of the star-studded cast but also due to his reputation in the industry.

Published January 31st, 2024 at 23:24 IST

