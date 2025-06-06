Republic World
Updated 6 June 2025 at 23:04 IST

Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 2: After Poor Friday, Kamal Haasan Starrer Likely To Wade Through The Weekend

On Friday, Thug Life collected less than ₹8 crore, taking its total to ₹23 crore in two days. The percentage drop in the biz was approximately 51.6, indicating that the audience's interest in the movie is less.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Kamal Haasan's Thug Life released on June 5
Kamal Haasan's Thug Life released on June 5 | Image: X

Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 2: Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life has been at the receiving end of poor reviews, and the same is being reflected in its box office collections. On Thursday, Mani Ratnam's directorial opened to below-par figures of ₹15.5 crore, which is half of what Haasan's flop film Indian 2 collected in 2024. With Thug Life registering lukewarm day 1 figures, the writing on the wall is clear, and day 2 was no different.

How much did Thug Life earn on day 2?

On Friday, Thug Life collected less than ₹8 crore, taking its total to ₹23 crore in two days. The percentage drop in the biz was approximately 51.6, indicating that the audience's interest in the movie is less. A similar thing happened with Suriya's Retro. While it was off to a good start, collecting over ₹19 crore on day 1, the numbers dropped significantly over the first weekend, eventually emerging as a commercial flop. Thug Life may experience something similar.
 

Thug Life released on June 5 | Image: X

Making things worse for the movie is its ban in Karnataka over Haasan's comment, "Kannada is born out of Tamil". Since the actor has refused to apologise, Thug Life has not released in the state. The Court will decide on this matter further on June 10.

Thug Life streaming details out

According to media reports, Thug Life, which released on June 5, will stream on Netflix after wrapping up its theatrical run. As far as the digital premiere date is concerned, all Tamil movies drop online four weeks after their theatrical debut. Thug Life is expected to follow suit and premiere digitally in early July.

Thug Life will stream on Netflix in July | Image: X

Apart from Haasan, the movie also stars Silambarasan TR, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Abhirami, Joju George, Nasser, Mahesh Manjrekar and Ali Fazal. 

Published 6 June 2025 at 23:04 IST