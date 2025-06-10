Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 6: Kamal Haasan Starrer's Biz Stands Way Below Suriya's Retro

Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 6: The latest Kamal Haasan starrer has not been able to win over the audiences and the same has been reflected in its collections so far. Now nearing its one-week run, the big-budget movie is yet to reach the ₹50 crore mark and will unlikely cross it this week, as the numbers have been really poor so far and refuse to pick up.

Thug Life continues to sink at the box office

Thug Life started out rather well at the box office and minted over ₹15 crore on its opening day. However, amid poor reviews, the queue declined outside the cinema halls, and the same was reflected in the collections as well. The movie crashed in its opening weekend and collected just ₹36 crore in its first four days at the box office. The numbers were dismal over the first Monday and Tuesday registered similar figures.

Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life released on June 5 | Image: X

On its first Monday (June 9), Thug Life crashed to ₹2.3 crore, and on Tuesday, the numbers dipped further to ₹1.75 crore. Since there is no buzz surrounding it, it will tank poorly, resulting in heavy losses to the makers. Its biz is significantly lower thath Suriya's Retro in the same time frame. This movie, too, was a commercial flop.

