Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 6: Kamal Haasan Starrer's Biz Stands Way Below Suriya's Retro

Updated 10 June 2025 at 23:37 IST
Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 6: The latest Kamal Haasan starrer has not been able to win over the audiences and the same has been reflected in its collections so far. Now nearing its one-week run, the big-budget movie is yet to reach the ₹50 crore mark and will unlikely cross it this week, as the numbers have been really poor so far and refuse to pick up.
Thug Life started out rather well at the box office and minted over ₹15 crore on its opening day. However, amid poor reviews, the queue declined outside the cinema halls, and the same was reflected in the collections as well. The movie crashed in its opening weekend and collected just ₹36 crore in its first four days at the box office. The numbers were dismal over the first Monday and Tuesday registered similar figures.
On its first Monday (June 9), Thug Life crashed to ₹2.3 crore, and on Tuesday, the numbers dipped further to ₹1.75 crore. Since there is no buzz surrounding it, it will tank poorly, resulting in heavy losses to the makers. Its biz is significantly lower thath Suriya's Retro in the same time frame. This movie, too, was a commercial flop.
The box office prospects of the movie are certainly doomed. According to media reports, the movie, which released on June 5, will stream on Netflix after wrapping up its theatrical run. As far as the digital premiere date is concerned, all Tamil movies drop online four weeks after their theatrical debut. Thug Life is expected to follow suit and will stream digitally in early July.
Published 10 June 2025 at 23:37 IST