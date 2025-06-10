Dr Salunkhe A Traitor? CID Fans Can't Digest The Latest Twist After 'ACP Pradyuman' Shivaji Satam's 'Exit'

Fan favourite CID has been in the news over the alleged exit of Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman. His replacement was thought to be Parth Samthaan, but the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star has completed his run on the show as ACP Ayushman. Now, a fresh promo released by the makers has hinted at the exit of Narendra Gupta from the show, who has been playing the role of forensic expert Dr Salunkhe in the long-running TV series since 1998.

Social media has erupted with memes and reactions, with Dr Salunkhe reportedly leaving the show after betraying the team of CID. Many think that Salunkhe would never “double cross” his team, while others seemed quite convinced and shocked at how his character took a 360-degree turn.

"Dr. Salunkhe & traitor ? Most shocking & highly unacceptable thing I saw in cid... this man gave his 27 years to Cid, log forensic unki vajah se jante hai & he is traitor. I really hope it's plan, bcoz we can't accept this. He is OG team member of Cid (sic)," commented one expressing their disbelief over Dr Salunkhe's exit from CID.

"Why you made villain Dr. salunkhe? This is impossible to believed, isse acche Dr. Gargi hi bana dete gaddar! Dr salunke acche dr k sath sath fun loving bhi thi.. You destroyed a good character (sic)," commented another.