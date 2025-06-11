Pawan Kalyan Restarts Ustaad Bhagat Singh Shoot After Project Hit Pause Months Back, Sreeleela Joins Him

Pawan Kalyan has a lineup of films including OG - Original Gangsters, Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ustaad Bhagat Singh and completing all swiftly one after the other. Just days after wrapping up OG, the Power Star has officially begun filming his highly awaited action entertainer, Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The makers released a behind-the-scenes video, which quickly went viral.

Pawan Kalyan started shooting for Ustaad Bhagat Singh, BTS video goes viral

On June 11, the filmmakers shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video on social media on Wednesday, offering fans an exciting preview. Directed by Harish Shankar, the movie promises a thrilling mass-action experience and reunites the actor-director duo after their blockbuster Gabbar Singh. The film has been on pause for a long time and resumed today.

On their X(formerly Twitter) handle, the team posted a video featuring Pawan Kalyan’s stylish entry onto the set. The clip highlights him interacting with the crew, preparing for an intense scene, and embodying his character’s iconic style. Sreeleela joins the actor as a leading lady. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is reportedly scheduled for release in 2026.

Pawan Kalyan’s OG wrapped up

On May 8, Pawan Kalyan wrapped up filming for the much-awaited action entertainer OG. The production house, DVV Entertainment, announced the news on their official social media, captioning it: “PACKUP for GAMBHEERA…GEAR UP for the RELEASE…See you in theatres on September 25, 2025. #OGonSept25 #TheyCallHimOG #OG”.