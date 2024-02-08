Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 10:18 IST

Thug Life: Gautham Karthik, Joju George join Kamal Haasan starrer after Dulquer Salmaan and Trisha

Apart from Kamal Haasan, Thug Life star cast includes Trisha, Jayam Ravi and Dulquer Salmaan. Recently, the makers welcomed two new cast members onboard.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Thug Life new cast members
Thug Life new cast members | Image:@RKFI/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kamal Haasan and PS-1 director Mani Ratnam have joined hands for their upcoming life titled Thug Life. While the shooting of the movie will commence soon, the star cast of the film has some new additions. The makers of the film have recently announced that Gautham Karthik and Joju George will be joining the team of Thug Life.

Thug Life welcomes its new members

Apart from Kamal Haasan, Thug Life's star cast includes Trisha, Jayam Ravi, and Dulquer Salmaan, among others. However, the makers of the film have shard new poster of the Gautham Karthik and Joju George and welcomed them to the team of Thug Life. Sharing the photos on X, the makers wrote, "Welcome onboard #JojuGeorge & @Gautham_Karthik to the magnificent ensemble of #ThugLife."

New poster from Thug Life | Image: @RKFI/X
New poster from Thug Life | Image: @RKFI/X

 

Following the announcement, Gautham Karthik took to his social media handle X to express his excitement and gratitude. He penned that he is happy to join the team of Thug Life and work with his mentor Mani Ratnam. He wrote, "I'm super happy, excited and grateful to be joining hands once again with my guru and mentor #ManiRatnam sir and the one and only #UlagaNayagan @ikamalhaasan sir for their next venture."

Teaser of Thug Life features Kamal Haasan in a rustic look

Kamal Haasan and filmmaker Mani Ratnam have marked their first collaboration in 36 years. The teaser video of Thug Life offers a glimpse into the film. It features a lone figure standing in a barren, misty land, covered in a rustic cloak. The protagonist, played by Kamal Haasan, gazes at five armed adversaries in the distance. As the scene unfolds, the actor reveals his signature locks. Following this, the title of the film is unveiled in the video.

Thug Life is set to be co-produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including acclaimed actors Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Dulquer Salmaan, Abhirami, and Nasser, among others.

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 10:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  2. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement