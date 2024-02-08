Advertisement

Kamal Haasan and PS-1 director Mani Ratnam have joined hands for their upcoming life titled Thug Life. While the shooting of the movie will commence soon, the star cast of the film has some new additions. The makers of the film have recently announced that Gautham Karthik and Joju George will be joining the team of Thug Life.

Thug Life welcomes its new members

Apart from Kamal Haasan, Thug Life's star cast includes Trisha, Jayam Ravi, and Dulquer Salmaan, among others. However, the makers of the film have shard new poster of the Gautham Karthik and Joju George and welcomed them to the team of Thug Life. Sharing the photos on X, the makers wrote, "Welcome onboard #JojuGeorge & @Gautham_Karthik to the magnificent ensemble of #ThugLife."

New poster from Thug Life | Image: @RKFI/X

Following the announcement, Gautham Karthik took to his social media handle X to express his excitement and gratitude. He penned that he is happy to join the team of Thug Life and work with his mentor Mani Ratnam. He wrote, "I'm super happy, excited and grateful to be joining hands once again with my guru and mentor #ManiRatnam sir and the one and only #UlagaNayagan @ikamalhaasan sir for their next venture."

Teaser of Thug Life features Kamal Haasan in a rustic look

Kamal Haasan and filmmaker Mani Ratnam have marked their first collaboration in 36 years. The teaser video of Thug Life offers a glimpse into the film. It features a lone figure standing in a barren, misty land, covered in a rustic cloak. The protagonist, played by Kamal Haasan, gazes at five armed adversaries in the distance. As the scene unfolds, the actor reveals his signature locks. Following this, the title of the film is unveiled in the video.

Thug Life is set to be co-produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including acclaimed actors Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Dulquer Salmaan, Abhirami, and Nasser, among others.