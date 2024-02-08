Advertisement

Kamal Haasan is reuniting with Mani Ratnam after 36 years for Thug Life. The makers created a buzz with the announcement as their previous film Nayakan (1987) was a blockbuster hit at the box office. Now with the New Year, the makers have shared an update regarding the cast.

This actress joins the cast of Thug Life

After Malayalam actors, Joju George, and Gautham Karthik, the makers welcome Aishwarya Lekshmi to the cast. On Thursday, Raaj Kamal Films International dropped a post on its X handle and wrote, "With utmost joy, we welcome the elegant Aishwarya to the ensemble of #ThugLife #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan."

The film marks the second collaboration between Aishwarya and Mani Ratnam after Ponniyin Selvan where she played the boat woman Poonguzhali and earned positive reviews for her performance. Aishwarya re-shared the post on her X handle with a heartfelt note on reuniting with the director. She wrote, "Back with my Guru again. Thanking my stars for all the blessings that led me here ! And super excited to see our #RangarayaSakthivelNaickar and join my stellar cast and crew ."

What do we know about Thug Life?

Last year, the makers unveiled the first look of the film with the title teaser, revealing Kamal Haasan's rugged look. In the film, Kamal Haasan plays the role of a man named Rangaraja Sakthivel Naicker, touted to be a gangster. The film, also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Trisha Krishnan and Jayam Ravi, in pivotal roles. The film has been bankrolled by Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, under the banners of Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. The music department will be handled by AR Rahman, while veteran cinematographer Ravi K Chandran cranks the camera for the film. Additionally, A Sreekar Prasad takes care of the film’s editing and the action choreography has been done by Anbariv.