Tourist Family Crosses ₹50 Crore Mark In India After 3rd Weekend With Steady Collections At Box Office

Tamil film Tourist Family starring M Sasikumar, Mithun Jai Shankar and Ramesh Thilak has crossed the ₹50 crore mark in its third weekend. The family entertainer released alongside another Kollywood biggie, Retro, starring Suriya. However, while Retro has been washed out at the domestic box office after it crawled past the ₹60 crore mark, Tourist Family has emerged as a silent winner after its Labour Day (May 1) release.

Tourist Family is diected by Abhishan Jeevinth | Image: X

Tourist Family week-wise collection decoded

Tourist Family collected more in its second week than it did in the first. In Week 1, it minted ₹20 crore. The week 2 biz witnessed over 25% boost in the collection and stood at ₹25.3 crore. In its third weekend, the movie collected ₹5.95 crore, taking its collection to ₹51.25 crore.

On its third Sunday, Tourist Family witnessed over 50% theatre occupancy for the morning shows, which rose to over ₹70% for the afternoon and evening shows. The figures have remained steady as it continues to win the favour of the audiences.

What is Tourist Family about?

Tourist Family synopsis reads, "A quirky Sri Lankan family seeking a fresh start in India transforms a disconnected neighborhood into a vibrant community with their infectious love and kindness."

Suriya's Retro released on May 1 | Image: X