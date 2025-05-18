Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning Box Office Collection Day 2: Tom Cruise Starrer Swings Past Sunday With Stellar Collection In India

Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning has wreaked havoc at the Indian box office. The Tom Cruise starrer seems to have widely impressed desis and has amassed a decent total on the first weekend of release. The actioner has surpassed the first two-day collection of Hollywood's popular movie Oppenheimer.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning maintains solid hold on day 2 in India

Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning registered a staggering ₹16.5 crore in domestic collection on day 1. The movie has maintained a decent hold at the Indian box office on the second day as well. As per early estimates by Sacnilk, the Tom Cruise starrer minted ₹16.5 on the second day as well.



In the two-day theatrical run, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning has amassed a total of ₹33 crore. The staggering collection is despite the film releasing days after Final Destination: Bloodlines, which also has a decent audience in India. Released in Hindi, English, Telugu and Tamil, the Tom Cruise starrer has surpassed the two-day collections of Oppenheimer, which minted ₹31.5 crore in India.

Tom Cruise's message for Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning fans in Hindi

On May 17, paparazzi accounts shared a video message of Tom Cruise making a special appeal to his fans in India. In Hindi, the star said, “I feel so much love for India. India is an amazing country, people, and culture. I have to say the whole experience has been etched in my memory. Every single moment. From the moment I landed, going to the Taj Mahal, and spending time in Mumbai —I remember each moment quite vividly."



He added, "I would love to go back to India and make a film there. I love Bollywood films; the skill that it takes to do what you all do is so natural. I love it when, in a scene, someone suddenly breaks into a song. I love it. It’s something that I have grown up watching—musicals from different countries. I love Bollywood movies. You can just break out into a song—it’s so beautiful. I love the dancing, singing, and the actors. That is such a unique experience and craftsmanship of the actors to be able to sing, dance, and act."