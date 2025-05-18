Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning Box Office Collection Day 2: Tom Cruise Starrer Swings Past Sunday With Stellar Collection In India

Updated May 18th 2025, 23:10 IST
Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning has wreaked havoc at the Indian box office. The Tom Cruise starrer seems to have widely impressed desis and has amassed a decent total on the first weekend of release. The actioner has surpassed the first two-day collection of Hollywood's popular movie Oppenheimer.
Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning registered a staggering ₹16.5 crore in domestic collection on day 1. The movie has maintained a decent hold at the Indian box office on the second day as well. As per early estimates by Sacnilk, the Tom Cruise starrer minted ₹16.5 on the second day as well.
Also Read: Is Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning Tom Cruise's Final MI Movie As Ethan Hunt? Credits Roll Reveals The Truth
In the two-day theatrical run, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning has amassed a total of ₹33 crore. The staggering collection is despite the film releasing days after Final Destination: Bloodlines, which also has a decent audience in India. Released in Hindi, English, Telugu and Tamil, the Tom Cruise starrer has surpassed the two-day collections of Oppenheimer, which minted ₹31.5 crore in India.
On May 17, paparazzi accounts shared a video message of Tom Cruise making a special appeal to his fans in India. In Hindi, the star said, “I feel so much love for India. India is an amazing country, people, and culture. I have to say the whole experience has been etched in my memory. Every single moment. From the moment I landed, going to the Taj Mahal, and spending time in Mumbai —I remember each moment quite vividly."
Also Read: Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning Box Office Collection Day 1: Tom Cruise Starrer Surpasses Oppenheimer To Become 8th Biggest Hollywood Opener In India
He added, "I would love to go back to India and make a film there. I love Bollywood films; the skill that it takes to do what you all do is so natural. I love it when, in a scene, someone suddenly breaks into a song. I love it. It’s something that I have grown up watching—musicals from different countries. I love Bollywood movies. You can just break out into a song—it’s so beautiful. I love the dancing, singing, and the actors. That is such a unique experience and craftsmanship of the actors to be able to sing, dance, and act."
Also Read: Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning IMAX Version Is Giving Indian Viewers Nightmares: Abrupt Pauses, Lights Out, And More Issues Emerge During Screenings
He continued, "I cannot wait to go back to India. I have so many friends there. I have met such amazing people there. I would love to make a Bollywood-style movie. It would be so much fun and amazing to do that. I love the dancing and the singing—it would be so much fun to do that.” "I cannot wait to go back to India. I have so many friends there. I have met such amazing people there. I would love to make a Bollywood-style movie. It would be so much fun and amazing to do that. I love the dancing and the singing—it would be so much fun to do that.”
Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 18th 2025, 23:10 IST