Trisha Avoids Question On Thalapathy Vijay's Divorce Amid Their Linkup Rumours | Watch

Thalapathy Vijay is currently involved in divorce proceedings with his estranged wife Sankgeetha, who has claimed that the actor-politician's alleged affair with an "actress" is the reason behind their separation. While Vijay and Trisha Krishnan's romantic involvement has been speculated in media reports for the longest time, these rumours appeared to gain legitimacy as Vijay was accused of "infidelity" in his marriage of 27 years.

After their name was linked again, Vijay and Trisha made a joint appearance at a wedding function in Chennai recently. While many said that Vijay was "hard launching" his relationship in the public amid his divorce, others said that there was "nothing to hide" so Vijay and Trisha were unafraid to step out together as "friends".

The media, meanwhile, caught hold of Trisha recently at an airport and questioned her about Vijay. However, she paid no heed to questions regarding her Ghilli co-star and walked away silently and gracefully.

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When reporters asked Trisha about her joint appearance with Vijay at a wedding function on March 5 in Chennai, she ignored them and kept walking towards the airport gateway. This clip has now gone viral on social media and is being widely circulated online.

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Sankgeetha files divorce petition in Tamil Nadu

Vijay's wife, Sankgeetha, filed for divorce in a family court in Chengalpattu district, Tamil Nadu. The petition is expected to come up for hearing on April 20.

Vijay and Sankgeetha are headed for divorce after 27 years of marriage | Image: X