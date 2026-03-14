Updated 14 March 2026 at 21:55 IST
Trisha Avoids Question On Thalapathy Vijay's Divorce Amid Their Linkup Rumours | Watch
When reporters asked Trisha about her joint appearance with Vijay at a wedding function on March 5 in Chennai, she ignored them and kept walking towards the airport gateway.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Thalapathy Vijay is currently involved in divorce proceedings with his estranged wife Sankgeetha, who has claimed that the actor-politician's alleged affair with an "actress" is the reason behind their separation. While Vijay and Trisha Krishnan's romantic involvement has been speculated in media reports for the longest time, these rumours appeared to gain legitimacy as Vijay was accused of "infidelity" in his marriage of 27 years.
After their name was linked again, Vijay and Trisha made a joint appearance at a wedding function in Chennai recently. While many said that Vijay was "hard launching" his relationship in the public amid his divorce, others said that there was "nothing to hide" so Vijay and Trisha were unafraid to step out together as "friends".
The media, meanwhile, caught hold of Trisha recently at an airport and questioned her about Vijay. However, she paid no heed to questions regarding her Ghilli co-star and walked away silently and gracefully.
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When reporters asked Trisha about her joint appearance with Vijay at a wedding function on March 5 in Chennai, she ignored them and kept walking towards the airport gateway. This clip has now gone viral on social media and is being widely circulated online.
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Sankgeetha files divorce petition in Tamil Nadu
Vijay's wife, Sankgeetha, filed for divorce in a family court in Chengalpattu district, Tamil Nadu. The petition is expected to come up for hearing on April 20.
In the filing, Sankgeetha accused the actor of an extramarital relationship with an "actress", believed to be Trisha. She also alleged that Vijay subjected her to "persistent mental cruelty, neglect and desertion". Sankgeetha has submitted in court that if required, she would implead the "actress" as a second respondent in the divorce case. Sankgeetha has sought dissolution of her marriage with Vijay, along with the right of residence at her matrimonial home and permanent alimony from Vijay.
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Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 14 March 2026 at 21:55 IST