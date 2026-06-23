Trisha Silences Fallout Rumours With A Birthday Wish For Vijay, See Pic

For years, fans have closely followed the friendship and professional relationship between Trisha Krishnan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay. However, rumours about a fallout between them have been viral since Trisha did not wish Vijay on his birthday on June 22. Fans speculated whether all was well between them, while screenshots of Trisha allegedly no longer following Vijay on Instagram were also circulated widely. Amid this, Trisha silenced naysayers with a late birthday wish for the former actor. She also shared a sweet picture with him, which appeared to be from his midnight birthday celebration.

The caption to the post shared by Trisha read, “To the person who makes it all worth it, HBD (sic).”

Trisha and Vijay cut cakes on his birthday | Image: X

Vijay and Trisha are also at the center of a romantic link-up. Rumours about them being "more than just co-stars" had been rife for years. After Vijay's estranged wife Sankgeetha filed for divorce earlier this year in a family court in Chennai, alleging his extramarital affair with an "actress", it indirectly seemed to confirm the actor-turned-politician's alleged relationship with Trisha. Post this, they made several public appearances together, fueling rumours.

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Vijay and Trisha attended a wedding ceremony amid their dating rumours | Image: X