Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran had a dreamy wedding in Greece, where they exchanged vows in the presence of their family and close friends. An after-party followed, and Anirudh has been keeping his fans on their toes by dropping inside photos from the ceremony. Following their Greece wedding, the couple landed in Chennai, and while everyone was expecting one grand reception, it turned out to be a two-day celebration. Yes, the Chennai reception celebrations spanned two days—Saturday, November 21, and Sunday, November 22, 2026.

The first reception party was held at ITC Grand Chola in Chennai, drawing prominent figures from cinema, politics, business, and cricket, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, and M.K. Stalin.

The second reception was the continued version with better dresses and additional high-profile guests such as MS Dhoni, Ajith Kumar, Nayanthara, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda, and Kane Williamson.

For their two-day reception celebrations in Chennai, Anirudh and Kavya transitioned from bold, jewel-toned Indian couture on the first day to sleek, modern Western formalwear on the second day.

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Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's day 1 reception

For the first day, the couple moved away from the soft pastels of their Greece wedding and opted for custom ensembles by designer Anamika Khanna. Kavya wore a striking scarlet-red monochrome ensemble featuring a full-sleeved, high-neck blouse paired with a matching sweeping skirt. The outfit featured intricate floral embroidery and beadwork, which she styled with understated jewellery, dewy makeup, and centre-parted soft waves.

Anirud, on the other hand, complemented her in a heavily embroidered burgundy-and-black bandhgala jacket featuring rich red, black, and silver detailing, paired with tailored black trousers.

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The first evening brought together major political leaders, Tamil cinema legends, and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) figures, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, accompanied by his mother, Sobha Chandrasekhar; his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, arrived separately; P. Chidambaram, Kamal Haasan, Mahesh Babu, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, Atlee, RJ Balaji and Nara Lokesh.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's day 2 reception

For the second night of celebrations, the couple switched to coordinated black-and-white western evening wear. Kavya wore a fitted, off-shoulder white gown with a sheer neckline, delicate sleeves, a figure-hugging silhouette, and intricate floral embellishments. She accessorised with a statement diamond necklace and soft, wavy hair. Anirudh, on the other hand, wore a sharp, tailored white blazer layered over a black deep-neck shirt and matching black trousers.

The second reception saw a fresh wave of South Indian cinema stars and cricket personalities, including Ajith Kumar, Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda, Pooja Hegde, MS Dhoni, Muttiah Muralitharan, Kane Williamson, Rana Daggubati and Siva Karthikeyan.

Anirudh is one of the leading music composers in the Tamil film industry. He has composed music for several popular films, including Jawan, Leo, Jailer and Vikram. He shot to fame with his debut song Why This Kolaveri Di from the 2012 film 3. The song became popular across the globe and brought him recognition beyond the Tamil film industry.