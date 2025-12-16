Vaa Vaathiyaar: Trouble Mounts For Karthi Starrer Amid Stalled Release, OTT Partner Likely To Back Out From Deal

Actor Karthi's new project Vaa Vaathiyaar is facing major release hurdles. The Tamil film will see the Kaithi star step into the shoes of a cop. The initial release was planned for December 5, but it was postponed by a week and rescheduled to hit the big screens on December 12 alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2. Another delay saw the movie pushed beyond December 12 and now, the new release date has not been announced by the makers.

Even as the release issue awaits clearance, the makers have come face-to-face with another problem. Reportedly, the team at Prime Video, which has acquired the post theatrical streaming rights of the film, is miffed with how things are shaping up with the planned big screen release of Vaa Vaathiyaar. It is said that if the solution is not arrived at swiftly, Prime Video may back down from the OTT deal altogether.

In Vaa Vaathiyaar, Karthi appears as an ardent MGR fan and at the same time as a police officer. The film is said to be a mix of action and comedy. Expectations are high as it is Karthi's first release after the superhit Meiyazhagan. As per reports, Vaa Vaathiyaar may release on December 25 as that will allow some space for the film to work at the box office. On December 19, Avatar: Fire And Ash is releasing. As per Pinkvilla, the advance booking of James Cameron's sci-fi epic is progressing at a good pace in Tamil Nadu and Telugu states. It is unlikely that Vaa Vaathiyaar will release in direct clash with the Hollywood biggie when clearly the trend is not in its favour. There are less chances of the financial dispute, which has stalled the release of Vaa Vaathiyaar, of getting ironed out before this Friday.