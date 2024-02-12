English
Updated February 12th, 2024 at 18:32 IST

Vetri Duraisamy Death: Celebs, Politicians, Netizens Pay Tribute To Endraavathu Oru Naal Director

Nine days after the accident, director Vetri Duraisamy's body was found 6 km away from the accident site in Himachal Pradesh.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vetri Duraisamy
Vetri Duraisamy Death | Image:Instagram
Vetri Duraisamy died after his car fell in the Sutlej River on February 4. The director was reportedly on vacation with two of his friends Gopi Nath and Tenjin when their car flipped and fell in the river. While two of his friends were found on the accident site, the director's body was missing. On Monday, nine days after the accident, the director's body was found 6 km away from the accident site. Soon after the news broke, his fans and family are paying tribute to Vetri. 

 

Netizens pay tribute to Vetri Duraisamy 

Velazhagan D, a District Association Secretary, M. Perundalaivar Aavin, Vellore Suburban District, shared a monochrome photo of the director and penned a note, "Deepest condolences to the bereaved family of Sir Saidai Duraisamy who lived as a humanist and was in harmony with nature, his beloved son Vetri Duraisamy.

The director, 45, was travelling from Spiti towards Shimla and met with an accident near Kashang nullah in Kinnaur at around 1.30 pm. Among two of his friends, one had sustained severe injuries and is being treated at the hospital, while the other was found dead at the accident site.

Published February 12th, 2024 at 18:32 IST

