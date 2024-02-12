Advertisement

Vetri Duraisamy, director of Endravathu Oru Naal, was reported missing after his car fell into the Sutlej River while he was on a trip with his friends Gopi Nath and Tanjin in Himachal Pradesh. Not much information is there regarding how the accident occurred, but reports suggest that Tenzin was driving the car.

While Gopi Nath had sustained severe injuries, Tanjin was found dead at the scene. However, Vetri was found missing, which prompted a search by the rescue team.

(A file photo of Vetri with Ajith | Image: Instagram)

Vetri Duraisamy's dead body was found in the Sutelaj river

In the latest update, the dead body of the director has been found in the river after 9 days of extensive search by the rescue team. Reportedly, the body was found 6 km away from the car accident scene, for the unversed Vetri is the son of AIADMK leader Saidai Samiyappan Duraisamy, a former and 48th Mayor of the Corporation of Chennai.

More about the accident

According to reports, the accident happened on February 9 while travelling to Kashang Nala NH 05. One of his friends, who was driving the car, suddenly suffered chest pain. As a result, the car lost control, overturned while travelling on a narrow mountain road and fell into the river Sutlej. More information regarding the accident is awaited.

(A file photo of Vetri | Image: Instagram)

Who is Vetri Duraisamy?

As informed earlier, he was the son of a politician and was an upcoming filmmaker. He made his directorial debut with the 2021 film Endraavathu Oru Naal, featuring Vidharth, Remya Nambeesan, Ilavarasu, Master Raghavan, Diana Vishalini and Rajesh Balachandran. Before its theatrical release, the film was screened at various film festivals and won 43 awards.

