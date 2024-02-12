Advertisement

Vetri Duraisamy's body was found today, days after he was reported missing after meeting with an accident with his other two friends. The director who is known for his film Endraavathu Oru Naal was also a passionate wildlife photographer. After the news of his death was confirmed on February 12, the director's last photo on Instagram from January 3 is going viral.

The photo is of two beautiful humming birds, clicked by Duraisamy.