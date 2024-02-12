Updated February 12th, 2024 at 17:16 IST
Vetri Duraisamy's Death: Last Photo Clicked By Endraavathu Oru Naal Director Goes Viral
Vetri Duraisamy was not just a director but also a passionate wildlife photographer. His last photo on Instagram is now going viral.
Vetri Duraisamy | Image:UV Communications
Vetri Duraisamy's body was found today, days after he was reported missing after meeting with an accident with his other two friends. The director who is known for his film Endraavathu Oru Naal was also a passionate wildlife photographer. After the news of his death was confirmed on February 12, the director's last photo on Instagram from January 3 is going viral.
The photo is of two beautiful humming birds, clicked by Duraisamy.
