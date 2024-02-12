English
Updated February 12th, 2024 at 17:16 IST

Vetri Duraisamy's Death: Last Photo Clicked By Endraavathu Oru Naal Director Goes Viral

Vetri Duraisamy was not just a director but also a passionate wildlife photographer. His last photo on Instagram is now going viral.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vetri Duraisamy
Vetri Duraisamy | Image:UV Communications
Vetri Duraisamy's body was found today, days after he was reported missing after meeting with an accident with his other two friends. The director who is known for his film Endraavathu Oru Naal was also a passionate wildlife photographer. After the news of his death was confirmed on February 12, the director's last photo on Instagram from January 3 is going viral. 

The photo is of two beautiful humming birds, clicked by Duraisamy. 

Published February 12th, 2024 at 17:16 IST

