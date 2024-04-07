×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 20:55 IST

Vettaiyan: Rajinikanth To Play A Visually Impaired Vigilante In TJ Gnanavel's Film?

Rajinikanth last featured in box office dud Lal Salaam, in which he held an extended cameo. The actor is now gearing up for Vettaiyan and Thalaivar 171.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Vettaiyan poster
Vettaiyan poster | Image:Lyca Productions
Rajinikanth withstood a bumpy start to his year at the movies, courtesy of box office dud Lal Salaam. Despite only holding an extended cameo in the film, the Aishwarya Rajinikanth directorial was mounted on the shoulders of the actor. The actor is now preparing for his next big releases with crucial buzz surrounding one of the two.

Rajinikanth's character details from Vettaiyan revealed?


The latest buzz surrounding Rajinikanth's upcoming project, Vettaiyan, asserts that the actor may just be essaying the role of a blind person in the film. Film trade analyst, Prashanth Rangaswamy, shared the update to his official X handle. The caption to the post read, "Exclusive : Rajini sir might play as a blind person in #Vettaiyan ." It must be noted that no confirmation regarding this update has come through from the makers.

While there is no supporting evidence to corroborate the claim, Lyca Productions, the production house bankrolling the project, may have left a small clue for fans of the actor, with the new poster release for the film. Sharing Vettaiyan's latest poster, which features Rajinikanth sporting dark glasses, wielding a gun, the caption to the post carried a dark glass emoticon, which may or may not be taken as a confirmation for this update.

Vettaiyan to clash with Devara?


The latest poster, shared from Vettaiyan, features an affirmative release timeline for the much-awaited project. As per the same, the film is set to hit theatres in October of this year. Also releasing in the same month, is the Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor led Devara. While a proper date for Vettaiyan is yet to be shared by the makers, Koratala Siva's Devara is slated for an October 10 release, on the occasion of Dussera.

If the makers of Vettaiyan also plan to celebrate the occasion with the Rajinikanth starrer's release, cinegoers will be up to witness a massive cross-industry clash. 

Published April 7th, 2024 at 20:55 IST

