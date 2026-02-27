Vijay-Trisha Krishnan Affair Rumours Gain Legitimacy As Actor-Politician's Wife Sankgeetha Files For Divorce On Grounds Of Infidelity

Thalapathy Vijay has found himself in the midst of an explosive personal scandal. The Tamil star was supposed to see the release of his "final film" Jana Nayagan in early January this year. However, pending CBFC clearance, the movie's release has been stalled. Compounding his troubles is his wife Sankgeetha filing for divorce from him after 27 years of marriage. Vijay's divorce filing reveals that he was having an "extramarital affair" with an "actress", which led to his strained relationship with his wife, who is now seeking divorce from him. As per the court documents, Vijay's relationship with the "actress" was discovered by his wife in 2021 and despite repeated assurances from him, he continued his alleged illicit relationship with her, causing a rift in his family.

Vijay and Sankgeetha married in 1999 as per Hindu traditions | Image: X

Netizens have long suspected Vijay and Trisha of having an "affair". It appears now that those rumours have gained legitimacy. Not just social media users, but political figures have spoken openly about Vijay's rumoured affair with Trisha, in attempts to tarnish his image. These mentions have increased since Vijay launched his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in 2024. He is set to contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections this year, but now seems mired in a major controversy.

As details in Vijay's divorce filings became public, netizens rushed to link him up with Trisha. Their pictures together were widely circulated too. Vijay and Trisha did their first movie Ghilli back in 2004. Their onscreen collaboration continued with Thirupaachi (2005), Aathi (2006) and Kuruvi (2008). They reunited after 15 years in director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo (2023). They are considered one of the most successful onscreen pairings in Kollywood, with Ghilli and Leo being massive, record-breaking blockbusters.

Vijay and Trisha are a successful actor pair in Kollywood | Image: X

As per the divorce filing, after Vijay's affair was discovered by his wife, he “emotionally withdrew from her”, treated her with "verbal disdain" and "subjected her to constructive desertion", forcing her to live separately within the matrimonial home. Vijay continued to travel abroad and attend public events, with the said actress, the docs revealed.

