Vijay-Sankgeetha Divorce: 10 Explosive Accusations Made Against Actor-Politician By Estranged Wife

Vijay and Sankgeetha are headed for divorce after 27 years of marriage | Image: Republic

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay's wife Sankgeetha has filed a petition for divorce against him in the Chengalpattu family court in Chennai. This comes amid reports that Sankgeetha has been living separately from her husband. As per the divorce petition, Sankgeetha has accused Vijay of infidelity, alleging that he has had an "adulterous relationship" with an actress. As per the court documents, Vijay's alleged affair was discovered by his wife in 2021. Despite assurances, he continued to associate with the "actress" in public, at events and in movies and this led to a strain in his marital life.

Here are some explosive revelations made by Sankgeetha as she filed for divorce from Vijay.

Discovery of "affair" led to "violation of marital trust"

As per Sankgeetha, she discovered Vijay's affair in April 2021. This caused her "deep emotional pain" and "mental suffering".

Vijay married Sankgeetha in 1999 as per Hindu traditions | Image: X

Sankgeetha suffered "prolonged mental cruelty"

As per Sankgeetha, she was assured by Vijay that he would end his relationship with the "actress". However, he continued his "adulterous relationship" "without remorse".

Initial mediation in marriage began soon after

After Sankgeetha discovered Vijay's alleged affair, the now estranged couple began initial mediation between them, but reached no resolution. They continued to live together for the sake of the their two kids - son Jason, 25, and daughter Dhivya, 20.

Vijay withdrew conjugal relations with wife

After initial mediation between Vijay and his wife fell through, Sankgeetha alleged that he began to increasingly neglect her physically, emotionally and mentally. He also excluded her from his professional and social life and distanced himself.

Vijay's alleged affair was discovered by his wife in April 2021 | Image: X

Lived as strangers in the same home

It is claimed that Vijay deserted his wife and "forced her to live separately in the same home".

Vijay ‘endorsed’ his affair

Sankgeetha alleged that Vijay travelled abroad and attended events with the "actress" he was having an affair with. She posted their images online and Vijay didn't object to it, thereby "endorsing" it. This caused "public humiliation" to Sankgeetha and their children.

Will the actress be named during divorce proceedings?

As per the filing, the "actress" who was having an affair with Vijay has not been named in the divorce petition at present. If, Vijay imposes "burden of proof" on her during Court proceedings, the name of the actress may be revealed.

Trisha Krishnan's name has been long linked with Vijay | Image: X

Vijay imposed financial restrictions on Sankgeetha

As per Sankgeetha, Vijay continued adulterous conduct with the "actress" and his repeated social media controversies caused constant mental torture to the family. Vijay also withdrew facilities previously enjoyed by Sankgeetha as his wife and imposed financial restrictions, including curtailment of her free movement. Vijay also reflected financial dominance and superiority, further humiliating his wife.

Married "only on paper"

As per Sankgeetha, the marital bond between her and Vijay has effectively ceased to exist and survives "only on paper". The marriage has broken down, irretrievably and is incapable of revival, the docs revealed further. Sankgeetha alleged that she can't continue in a relationship that has become a constant source of "mental agony, indignity, humiliation and suffering" for her.

Sankgeetha sought divorce "mutually" in November last year