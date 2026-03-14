Vijay Sethupathi Shares Exciting Update About Maharaja 2

Vijay Sethupathi's 2024 thriller Maharaja not only did good business in India but also witnesses stupendous commercial success in China and Japan. The movie's twist ending hit home for many and its sequel is now eagerly awaited. Vijay recently shared fresh updates about Maharaja 2 and also hinted at its production timeline.

According to media reports, the Merry Christmas star revealed that the scripting work on the movie is over and that he will hear the narration from director Nithilan Saminathan soon. He also said that he is excited about the sequel, which has left fans wondering what's in store. Maharaja came at a time when Vijay was desperately searching for a hit at the box office. With a list of his movies underperforming, Maharaja 2 has become all the more significant for him.

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Apart from Maharaja 2, Vijay has at least 9 movies releasing in the coming years | Image: IMDb

Meanwhile, Vijay will be seen in a cameo role in Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2. While he said no to doing cameos in big projects in several interviews, he let go of his condition to do small roles in big films for Rajinikanth. The details of Vijay's cameo in Jailer 2 have been under the wraps but is expected to a big surprise for fans. The much-anticipated action-comedy is eyeing theatrical release in August.

The Vikram actor was last seen in the silent film Gandhi Talks, which has dropped on ZEE5 after its recent theatrical release. His upcoming films include Train with Mysskin, Arasan with Vetri Maaran and Silambarasan TR and Slum Dog with director Puri Jagannadh and Tabu. All these movies are expected to release in 2026 and 2027. There have been reports that the sequel to Vijay and Trisha's romantic drama, 96, is also in development, but it is yet to be confirmed officially.