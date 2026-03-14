Viral Video | Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Holiday With Raha In Hong Kong Ahead Of Actress's 32nd Birthday

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are seemingly holidaying in Hong Kong. A video of the Love and War stars from their holiday has gone viral a day before the Jigra actress's birthday on March 15. The couple's 3-year-old daughter, Raha, was also seen with them in the now viral video.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spend relaxing time with Raha in Hong Kong

On the ocassion of Alia's birthday, the Kapoors have seemingly embarked on a holiday. The actor couple, along with their toddler, were filmed at a children's park on Friday. In the clip, Ranbir Kapoor was seen in a black t-shirt teamed with a denim jacket and casual pants. Alia also layered up with a half-sleeved puffer jacket over a hoodie and denims. The couple dressed their daughter in a red outfit for the casual outing.

Traditionally, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor often celebrate their birthdays and other special days away from the spotlight. The couple usually plans a day around their special day, taking a break from work. The holiday comes with big work commitments for both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.



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Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt both have significant releases scheduled for the year. The actress will be seen next in Alpha. The YRF spy thriller has been postponed to July 10 release. The movie also stars Sharvari Wagh and Bobby Deol. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of Ramayana: Part 1. The Namit Malhotra directorial will hit the big screens on Diwali 2026. Reports suggest that the movie might be postponed; however, there is no official confirmation about the same.



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Alia Bhatt will be seen next in Alpha while Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Ramayana | Image: Instagram