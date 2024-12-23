Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Viduthalai Part 2 OTT Version Will Feature One Hour Of Extra Footage, Director Vetrimaaran Confirms

The political drama Viduthalai Part 2 starring Vijay Sethupathi, Soori and Manju Warrier release in theatres on December 20 is doing well at box office. After the success of first part, netizens are loving the second instalment and the film is receiving positive response from fans. In the latest update, filmmaker Vetrimaaran revealed interesting detail about the version of film which will release on OTT.

Details about Viduthalai Part 2 releasing on OTT

In a recent interview filmmaker Vetrimaaran said the streaming version of second instalment of Viduthalai will have an extended runtime with an extra hourof footage. He said, “Viduthalai Part 2 extended version (one hour extra) will be released on OTT. In the US an extra 8 minutes are being played as we trimmed the movie at the last moment. Part-1 & Part-2 footage itself will be about 8 hours in total.” However, the release of OTT premiere is yet to be announced. According to reports, the Vijay Sethupathi starrer is expected to stream on Zee 5 in January 2025.

Poster of Viduthalai 2 | Source: IMDb

Viduthalai 2 Box office report

According to a report in Sacnilk, Vijay Sethupathi starrer Viduthalai Part 2 on day four collected ₹1.58 crore. The total collection stands at ₹24.28 crore. Viduthalai Part 1 gained the cult status from fans for it brilliant plot line. The second part took from where the first part ended. This political drama has earned positive reviews amongst netizens. Viduthalai Part 2 has received an A certificate and that opened the doors for director Vetrimaaran to experiment more with the scale and reach of the film.

File Vijay Sethupathi in Viduthalai 2 | Source: IMDb