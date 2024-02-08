English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 23:47 IST

Vijay Sethupathi Turns 46: Here's How Merry Christmas Star Earned His Moniker Makkal Selvan

As popular Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi celebrates his 46th birthday, here's how he earned the title of Makkal Selvan for himself.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vijay Sethupathi
Vijay Sethupathi | Image:Varinder Chawla
Actor Vijay Sethupathi is celebrating his 46th birthday. In the Tamil film industry, actors often carry fan-earned titles which celebrate their massive stardom. Rajinikanth - the Superstar, Kamal Haasan - the Ulaganayagan, Ilayathalapathy - Vijay and Thala - Ajith, each have their distinctive nicknames. Notably, Vijay is affectionately known as Makkal Selvan, a title bestowed upon him by director Seenu Ramasamy during their collaboration on the film Dharmadurai.

How did Vijay Sethupathi get the title of Makkal Selvan?

While the nickname is well-known, the interesting tale behind it was revealed by Vijay himself in a candid interaction with his fans in 2018. Vijay shared the authentic narrative behind the origin of the title. The revelation dates back to the shoot of the song Aandipatti Kanava Kaathu, where Sethupathi arrived at the location ahead of the crew.

Vijay Sethupathi | Image: facebook/VijaySethupathi.Official

While waiting, the tempting aroma of tamarind rice in the air being prepared by workers from Munnar at a nearby temple left Vijay intrigued. Sethupathi immediately sent his driver to inquire if he could eat them and the workers generously served him a plate. Upon the director's arrival, Sethupathi shared the delicious find and both he and Seenu Ramasamy requested more and the workers enthusiastically complied.

It was at that moment that Seenu Ramasamy named Vijay Sethupathi - Makkal Selvan which means people’s man in English.

Vijay Sethupathi, however in the early years of their career expressed reservations about adopting such titles. However, the director convinced him that such titles carry a positive aura and foster a sense of responsibility. He revealed, “The director also said that this would make me feel responsible and drive me in the right direction when people call me with that name.”

Vijay was recently seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas which was simultaneously shot in Tamil and Hindi and starred actress Katrina Kaif as the female lead. The movie opened to positive reviews on January 12 this year.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 23:47 IST

