Advertisement

Thalapathy Vijay, earlier this week, announced his foray into politics. The long-awaited announcement finally came on Thursday, with the news eliciting mixed response from fans of the Leo star. While many congratulated Vijay over turning a new leaf in his professional and personal life, several were left upset as the actor also announced his decision to quit acting and focus on "public service" after wrapping up his current commitments. Now, Vijay has shared a statement on social media talking about his political entry, while addressing his fans.

Vijay thanks fans and well-wishers

Vijay's letter read, "Humble greetings with heartfelt thanks to all the esteemed political party leaders, dear film industry friends, loving Tamil Nadu mothers, brothers and sisters, encouraging journalists, 'comrades who live in my heart' who have expressed their congratulations on my political journey as the grandson of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Vijay's GOAT shoot ongoing at a brisk pace

In his statement announcing political entry, Vijay confirmed that his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam will not be contesting the general elections of 2024. He mentioned that he will contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections and will quit acting.

Soon after this, he was snapped filming for Venkat Prabhu's The Greatest Of All Time. The movie is set for Pongal 2025 release and will see the Bigil star play double roles, that of father and the son. Meanwhile, speculation has been rife about what could possibly be Vijay's last film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 69. According to reports, Jigarthanda DoubleX director Karthik Subbaraj and H Vinoth are the frontrunners to helm the project. An official confirmation in the regard awaits.

Advertisement