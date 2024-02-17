English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 19:25 IST

Vijayakumar's Granddaughter Diya Has A House Mehendi By The Beach, Photos Go Viral

Veteran Tamil actor Vijayakumar's granddaughter is all set to tie the knot with Dillan Mistry. Photos from her pre-wedding festivities are going viral.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vijayakumar
Vijayakumar | Image:Anitha Vijayakumar/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Vijayakumar's granddaughter, who is all set to tie the knot in a traditional south Indian wedding in Chennai, recently celebrated her mehendi ceremony. The photos from the pre-wedding festivity are going viral on social media. Diya can be seen wearing a beautiful white lehenga for the occasion. Her mother, Anitha Vijayakumar also shared photos with her sisters from the ceremony.

Vijayakumar's granddaughter's beachside mehendi photos go viral

Diya had a house mehendi by the beach, according to her mother Anitha Vijayakumar's Instagram post. Anitha also shared a video from the ceremony, in which the family members can be seen posing with each other in all ethnic outfits.

What do we know about Vijayakumar's granddaughter's wedding?

Diya is the daughter of Vijayakumar's daughter Anitha Viajayakumar from his first wife. She is the only non-actor child of the veteran Tamil star. Anitha and her husband are doctors settled in Qatar. For her daughter's marriage to Dillan Mistry, the couple along with their family flew down to Chennai to have a traditional South Indian wedding. 

 

 

The pre-wedding festivities kickstarted a day before. Photos and videos of the same are doing the rounds on the internet.  Anitha Vijayakumar shared several photos and videos from the wedding preparations on her Instagram handle. One of her posts had a long note that read, “Every mother's dream is her daughter's wedding. So much planning over the last few months… I am happy to kick start the celebrations of my princess. My support system over these months, my family, and friends have been my pillars. Need all your blessings.” 

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 19:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

32 minutes ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

3 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

3 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

3 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

3 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

3 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

3 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

3 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

3 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

3 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

3 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

4 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar drinks tea in Kashmir

Tendulkar in Kashmir

5 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

21 hours ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

21 hours ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

21 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad SATURDAY Result OUT - Check

    Info19 minutes ago

  2. Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United LIVE Streaming: How to watch PSL

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  3. 'If There is Any Such News...': Kamal Nath on Rumours of Joining BJP

    India News22 minutes ago

  4. Yash Advises People To Support New Talent, Recalls Prashanth's Struggles

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  5. PSL Live Streaming: How to watch Pakistan Super League 2024?

    Sports 29 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo