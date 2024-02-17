Advertisement

Vijayakumar's granddaughter, who is all set to tie the knot in a traditional south Indian wedding in Chennai, recently celebrated her mehendi ceremony. The photos from the pre-wedding festivity are going viral on social media. Diya can be seen wearing a beautiful white lehenga for the occasion. Her mother, Anitha Vijayakumar also shared photos with her sisters from the ceremony.

Vijayakumar's granddaughter's beachside mehendi photos go viral

Diya had a house mehendi by the beach, according to her mother Anitha Vijayakumar's Instagram post. Anitha also shared a video from the ceremony, in which the family members can be seen posing with each other in all ethnic outfits.

What do we know about Vijayakumar's granddaughter's wedding?

Diya is the daughter of Vijayakumar's daughter Anitha Viajayakumar from his first wife. She is the only non-actor child of the veteran Tamil star. Anitha and her husband are doctors settled in Qatar. For her daughter's marriage to Dillan Mistry, the couple along with their family flew down to Chennai to have a traditional South Indian wedding.

The pre-wedding festivities kickstarted a day before. Photos and videos of the same are doing the rounds on the internet. Anitha Vijayakumar shared several photos and videos from the wedding preparations on her Instagram handle. One of her posts had a long note that read, “Every mother's dream is her daughter's wedding. So much planning over the last few months… I am happy to kick start the celebrations of my princess. My support system over these months, my family, and friends have been my pillars. Need all your blessings.”