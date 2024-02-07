Vijay’s Father SA Chandrasekhar Lambasts Leo Director Lokesh Kanagaraj For Arrogant Behaviour

Advertisement

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo, starring Vijay, made its theatrical debut On October 19, 2023. While the film was one of the highest earners of the year, it received mixed reviews for the second half of the movie. Addressing the same issue, the lead actor’s father SA Chandrasekhar recalled how he pointed out a weak second half to the director before the movie’s release, but he behaved rudely with him.

SA Chandrasekhar criticises Lokesh Kanagaraj

At a recent movie promotional event, Chandrasekhar talked about the time he called Kanagaraj after watching Leo but was given a cold response. Recalling the incident, he said, “Recently, I saw the first copy of a film 5 days before its release. Then I called the director of the film and mentioned to him that the first half was super. But the director of the film, who had been listening to me until I told that the second half was not right. Then he said that he was eating, and he hung up the phone, and never called back.”

How could you lethargically deal SAC @Dir_Lokesh ?? Do you know who he is?? Is this how you treat a senior director?? That too father of the actor. Never ever come near thalapathy again🙏pic.twitter.com/JQdCkLOBcn — Tharun🐐 (@officialtharun_) January 28, 2024

Chandrasekhar pointed out that he had raised an issue about the second half of the movie, which was later highlighted by the viewers post its release. However, Even though Vijay's father did not take any names, it was clear to all that he was referring to Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director of Leo.

Lokesh Kanagaraj promises a shocking prelude story in the next Leo film

Lokesh Kanagaraj was asked about the criticism of the slow second half in Leo at a press event. The filmmaker was humble and grounded enough to admit to it. He reportedly said that while there are some slow portions in the second movie, the audience will be enthralled to discover the intricate details of the same in the coming parts of the franchise. Kanagaraj further stated that the prelude story he has conceived for Leo will surely shock the audience.

These statements from the director yet again sparked curiosity about Kanagaraj’s next films in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe aka LCU where Leo will collaborate with Vikram (played by Kamal Haasan) on his mission.