Updated January 28th, 2024 at 12:50 IST

Vijay’s Father SA Chandrasekhar Lambasts Leo Director Lokesh Kanagaraj For Arrogant Behaviour

Vijay’s Father SA Chandrasekhar recalled how he pointed out a weak second half of Leo to Lokesh Kanagaraj before its release.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vijay’s Father Call Out Leo Director Lokesh Kanagaraj
Vijay’s Father Call Out Leo Director Lokesh Kanagaraj | Image:X
Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo, starring Vijay, made its theatrical debut On October 19, 2023. While the film was one of the highest earners of the year, it received mixed reviews for the second half of the movie. Addressing the same issue, the lead actor’s father SA Chandrasekhar recalled how he pointed out a weak second half to the director before the movie’s release, but he behaved rudely with him. 

SA Chandrasekhar criticises Lokesh Kanagaraj

At a recent movie promotional event, Chandrasekhar talked about the time he called Kanagaraj after watching Leo but was given a cold response. Recalling the incident, he said, “Recently, I saw the first copy of a film 5 days before its release. Then I called the director of the film and mentioned to him that the first half was super. But the director of the film, who had been listening to me until I told that the second half was not right. Then he said that he was eating, and he hung up the phone, and never called back.” 

Chandrasekhar pointed out that he had raised an issue about the second half of the movie, which was later highlighted by the viewers post its release. However, Even though Vijay's father did not take any names, it was clear to all that he was referring to Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director of Leo

Lokesh Kanagaraj promises a shocking prelude story in the next Leo film

Lokesh Kanagaraj was asked about the criticism of the slow second half in Leo at a press event. The filmmaker was humble and grounded enough to admit to it. He reportedly said that while there are some slow portions in the second movie, the audience will be enthralled to discover the intricate details of the same in the coming parts of the franchise. Kanagaraj further stated that the prelude story he has conceived for Leo will surely shock the audience.

 

These statements from the director yet again sparked curiosity about Kanagaraj’s next films in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe aka LCU where Leo will collaborate with Vikram (played by Kamal Haasan) on his mission.  

Published January 28th, 2024 at 12:50 IST

