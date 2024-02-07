Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 15:28 IST

Vikram Starrer Thangalaan To Get Postponed Again? Here’s What We Know

Thangalaan, which was initially scheduled to premiere on January 26 was postponed to April 2024. Now recent reports suggest that it has been delayed further.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Thangalaan
Thangalaan | Image:Youtube
Vikram and Pa Ranjith are collaborating for the first time for the upcoming period action drama Thangalaan. Due to the post-production delay, the highly anticipated project, which was initially scheduled to premiere on January 26, 2024, was delayed to April 2024. Now, recent reports point to a further postponement of the Chiyaan Vikram film.

Thangalaan to get delayed again?

As per OTTPlay reports, the Thangalaan creators intend to postpone the movie's release even longer to give themselves more time for post-production and marketing. Unverified reports also claim that the Vikram starrer's crew believes the film could do well if it comes out after the next round of elections in 2024. If so, the historical action drama could premiere in June or July of 2024. 

 

What do we know about Thangalaan?

Thangalaan is a much-anticipated period action film that is set against a historical backdrop of the Kolar Gold Fields, spanning the years from the 1870s to the 1940s. The storyline explores the tale of a local leader's courageous resistance against the British, who seek to exploit the region for gold mining.

Thangalaan not only marks the first collaboration between Chiyaan Vikram and director Pa. Ranjith but also boasts an ensemble cast featuring Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, Harikrishnan Anbudurai among others. The film is being bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja and Pa. Ranjith under the banners of Studio Green Productions and Neelam Productions, respectively. 

GV Prakash Kumar takes charge of the film's composition whereas Kishor Kumar is responsible for cinematography. Selva RK contributes as the film's editor.

Published February 5th, 2024 at 15:28 IST

