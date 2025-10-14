Sapna Choudhary Walks Off Stage At Chhattisgarh Show After Unruly Crowd Misbehaves, Threatens To Kill Her

Sapna Choudhary's show in Korba, Chhattisgarh, on October 12 ended abruptly after the crowd turned unruly. The Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal fame was performing at a resort when she was forced to walk off the stage just an hour into the show's commencement. As per reports, the crowd went berserk soon after the singer-dancer started her performance.

Sources say that the crowd members began misbehaving with the singer, which led to the chaos. As per reports, they also started abusing the singer and threatening her. Sapna walked off the stage after getting irked by the money thrown at her on stage and the audience's hooliganism.

However, the show attendees did not stop there. When the singer departed for her room in the resort after the chaos, four young men tried to break into her room. As per reports, they were inebriated and were trying to enter the resort room by force. Insiders in the know suggest that they even threatened to kill her.

Sapna Choudhury is one of the most well known Haryanvi singers | Image: Instagram

The resort owner arrived on scene on time and called the police. As per sources, the timely arrival of the police and the owner saved Sapna Choudhary's life. The police have filed FIRs in the matter. The issue is currently under investigation, but no arrests have been made yet. As per reports, the resort owner has stated that CCTV footage, among other property, was vandalised at his resort, and ₹10,000 was stolen. Sapna Choudhary is yet to react to the news on social media.



