Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 10:48 IST

Vishal Wraps Up Shoot For Rathnam, Hints At 'MAY' Release Date In Cryptic Post

Vishal, on January 23, announced the shoot wrap of his 34th project Rathnam with director Hari. The actor also hinted at a possible release date in a long note.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vishal
Vishal | Image:Vishal/x
Actor Vishal on Tuesday took to his X handle to share that his team and he have wrapped the shoot of his upcoming family entertainer Rathnam. The actor shared a photo of himself from the sets of the film along with a long note. In the post, Vishal also hinted at a Summer release, stressing and highlighting the word 'MAY' in a quirky manner.

Vishal Wraps Shoot Of Rathnam

The actor shared a photo of himself with his director Hari and wrote, "Yes yes yes. Done with the entire shoot of #Rathnam. Was an absolute pleasure to work with Dir Hari sir for the third time, with darling DOP @mynnasukumar and the entire unit."

The actor also revealed that they shot across various locations including Tuticorin, Trichy, Karaikudi, Vellore, Tirupathi, and Chennai.

He wrote, "Always a memory for life working in such a positive atmosphere all through the shoot right from Tuticorin, Trichy, Karaikudi, Vellore, Tirupathi, Chennai. All thanks to the producer @stonebenchers Karthik and team."

The actor also hinted at releasing a single, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, from the film soon.

"Well well well, now time to unleash darling DSP’s supa exciting single track damn soon. Gonna be a feast for all you action lovers."

At last, Vishal hinted at a release date announcement soon. Throughout his post, the actor stressed on the word 'MAY'.

He wrote, "MAY this family entertainer bring in more joy and happiness while enduring this cinematic experience on screen. MAY this be a summer treat. MAY the release date announcement be soon. Thank u god.  God bless."

What do we know about Rathnam?

Rathnam, originally made in Tamil, is written and directed by filmmaker Hari. It is jointly produced by Kaarthekeyan Santhanam and ALankar Pandian. The film, apart from starring Vishal, also stars actors Priya Bhavani Shankar, Ramachandra Raju, Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Yogi Babu among others. The film marks the 34th project of actor Vishal in a lead role.

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 10:48 IST

