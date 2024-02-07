Advertisement

Vishnu Vishal, who is one of the most versatile actors in Tamil cinema, completed 15 years in the entertainment industry. On January 29m 2009, Vishnu Vishal made his debut with the film Vennila Kabbadi Kuzhu. The film was directed by Suseenthiran and was a highly acclaimed sports drama. Now, after 15 years, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming film Lal Salaam.

Vishnu Vishal shares a heartfelt note

Vishnu Vishal took to his social media handle to express gratitude to his fans who supported him throughout his cinematic journey. Sharing a statement, he wrote in the caption, "An incredible journey from #VennilaKabaddiKuzhu to #LalSalaam, grateful for all the love and support I've recieved from the audiences. This year is extra special. A note from the heart, here." Sharing the statement, he shared a few photos of him posing with a giant bouquet.

Vishnu Vishal's statement

Vishnu Vishal took a trip down his memory lane as he completed 15 years in the entertainment industry. He wrote, "It has been fifteen years in the industry since my first film 'Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu' released and looking back, it has been a rollercoaster journey and what a journey it has been which I'm very proud of. At this moment, I am extremely grateful to my director Suseenthiran for giving me a great start to my career."

He further wrote, "I have always been a firm believer that films do influence the society, though not all of them are intended to do so. Whenever I get the chance, I have always grabbed the opportunity to pass on the right messages to the audience through my films. I am also very clear that even if my films do not create a positive impact always, they should not have any sort of a negative influence on the people who have watched it. In that way, I am happy that the films I've done bring about a positive aura along with them."

Vishnu Vishal continued, "One thing that I am very proud of in my fifteen year journey is the fact that I've always tried to do something different, and amidst the 20 films that I have done so far, more than half of them are going to live forever in the hearts of Tamil cinema's audiences for generations to come."

Vishnu Vishal further penned that his 15th year in the industry is extra special as he will be sharing the screen with Rajinikanth in Lal Salaam. The actor also thanked his family for being a constant support throughout the years. "Right now, I just want to say one thing - Life will throw many challenges at you to test your skills, perseverance and your effort, but as long as you are focused and strong with your ideologies and actions, there is nothing stopping you," Vishnu Vishal concluded.