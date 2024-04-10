Advertisement

Tamil actors Vishnu Vishal and Soori ended their four-year-long fight amicably and announced it on social media. They had a public fallout in 2020 when Soori filed a complaint against Vishnu's father, Ramesh Kudwala, and financier Anbuvel Rajan. Soori accused the two of cheating him of ₹2.7 crore in a land deal. This ended Vishnu Vishal and Soori's long-standing friendship. However, they have now patched up.

Throwback photo of Vishnu Vishal and Soori | Image: IMDb

Vishnu Vishal and Soori bury the hatchet

Recently, Vishnu Vishal took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle to announce that they had sorted out their differences. He shared a photo of himself with Soori and his father, Ramesh Kudwala. Vishnu Vishal captioned the post, "TIME is the answer to everything and everyone. Let the positivity flow @sooriofficial na.. Love u appa (sic)."

TIME is the answer to everything and everyone..



Let the positivity flow @sooriofficial na..



Love u appa ..... pic.twitter.com/Yvn28SR31B — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) April 9, 2024

Soori reposted Vishnu's post on his page and thanked him. His post in Tamil is translated as, "Everything happens for good. Thank you @TheVishnuVishal (sic)." He accompanied his message with a heart and folded-hands emoji.

Looking back at Vishnu Vishal and Soori's fallout

Vishnu Vishal and Soori worked together in Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, Velainnu Vandhuttta Vellaikkaran and Kathaanayagan. Until now, they have featured in seven films together. Their relationship hit a rough patch when a few years back, Soori filed a complaint against Anbuvel Rajan and Vishnu Vishal's father Ramesh for defrauding him in lieu of a land deal.

I an interview, Vishnu Vishal clarified about his father's involvement in the case, alleging that levied false accusations against his father. Seems like it's water under the bridge for the two industry collaborators and friends.