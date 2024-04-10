×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 14:24 IST

Vishnu Vishal-Soori Reconcile After 4 Years Of Feud - Here's What Caused Friction Between Them

Soori and Vishnu Vishal have worked together in seven films until now. However, their relationship soured in 2020 after Soori accused Vishnu's father of fraud.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Vishnu Vishal and Soori
Vishnu Vishal and Soori | Image:Vishnu Vishal/X
Tamil actors Vishnu Vishal and Soori ended their four-year-long fight amicably and announced it on social media. They had a public fallout in 2020 when Soori filed a complaint against Vishnu's father, Ramesh Kudwala, and financier Anbuvel Rajan. Soori accused the two of cheating him of ₹2.7 crore in a land deal. This ended Vishnu Vishal and Soori's long-standing friendship. However, they have now patched up.

Throwback photo of Vishnu Vishal and Soori | Image: IMDb

Vishnu Vishal and Soori bury the hatchet 

Recently, Vishnu Vishal took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle to announce that they had sorted out their differences. He shared a photo of himself with Soori and his father, Ramesh Kudwala. Vishnu Vishal captioned the post, "TIME is the answer to everything and everyone. Let the positivity flow @sooriofficial na.. Love u appa (sic)."

Soori reposted Vishnu's post on his page and thanked him. His post in Tamil is translated as, "Everything happens for good. Thank you @TheVishnuVishal (sic)." He accompanied his message with a heart and folded-hands emoji.

Looking back at Vishnu Vishal and Soori's fallout

Vishnu Vishal and Soori worked together in Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, Velainnu Vandhuttta Vellaikkaran and Kathaanayagan. Until now, they have featured in seven films together. Their relationship hit a rough patch when a few years back, Soori filed a complaint against Anbuvel Rajan and Vishnu Vishal's father Ramesh for defrauding him in lieu of a land deal.

I an interview, Vishnu Vishal clarified about his father's involvement in the case, alleging that levied false accusations against his father. Seems like it's water under the bridge for the two industry collaborators and friends.  

Published April 10th, 2024 at 14:24 IST

