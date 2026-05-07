Real Or AI? Clips Of Vijay Credited As 'Honourable CM Of Tamil Nadu' In Edited Jana Nayagan Intro, Videos Go Viral | Watch

The release date of Thalapathy Vijay's starrer Jana Nayagan still remains uncertain. The movie was supposed to hit the big screens on Pongal, but the release was deferred due to a pending Censor certificate. However, after Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) swept the state assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, fans of the actor-turned-politician are anticipating the release of the movie soon.

Amid this, videos from Tamil Nadu theatres showcasing the edited title card from Jana Nayagan have gone viral online. In the leaked clips from the theatres, the title card of the movie read, "Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C. Joseph Vijay in Jana Nayagan." However, it remains unclear if the video is real or doctored using AI tools.



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Viral clips show fans' euphoric celebration as the title card appeared on the big screens. While it remains unknown which theatre the new intro was played in, fans have been circulating it widely. Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan reportedly has political undertones, which caused the delay in its release and created hurdles in the CBFC. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol and is now reported to release on May 15.



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The clip surfaced after TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member assembly and is ten short of the majority mark. Vijay was reportedly set to take the oath as Chief Minister today. However, sources confirmed that the TVK "does not have official figures as of now", and the Governor is apparently not convinced about the numbers so far. The actor-turned-politician has met with the governor again this morning.