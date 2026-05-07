DYK Trisha Was Once Engaged To Chennai-based Entrepreneur, Actress Called Off The Wedding Because...

Social media interest in Trisha's personal life has heightened over the past few days. Ever since actor-turned-politician Vijay's wife sought a divorce based on an alleged infidelity, netizens have been linking the actress with the TVK party chief. While the actors have co-starred in several films together, they have never confirmed their relationship. Amid this came the smashing debut of Vijay in the Tamil Nadu State Assembly Election. This further turned the spotlight on Trisha.

Amid this, an old video of the actress talking about her broken engagement has resurfaced online. On January 9, 2015, the Ghilli actress took to her X (then Twitter) account to announce the news of her engagement. At the time, she was poised to marry Chennai-based businessman Varun Manian. In the post, she announced that the engagement will be an intimate affair, which will take place on January 23.

A screengrab of Trisha's now-deleted posts | Image: X

She wrote, “To my fans n friends from d media, I will be getting engaged to Varun on the 23 of Jan in a very private ceremony between our families. I have no intentions of quitting films. In fact will be signing two new films soon and looking forward to four of my releases in 2015.” However, the engagement was shortlived and in a follow-up in May of the same year, the actress wrote, “Amused by d hazaar (1000) speculations doin d rounds, Let it rest people. Happy, single n thankful.”



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A file photo of Trisha with her ex-fiance Varun | Image: X

Months later, Trisha broke the silence about the broken engagement. Reportedly, in a conversation with OnManorama, she shared, “The person I was supposed to marry asked me to stop acting. Instead of films, I chose to put a full stop to my engagement. I will only take a break when I get pregnant. If I am not offered lead roles, I will do characters that suit my image, but I won’t move away from the film industry. My wish is to act until my last breath.”



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A file photo of Trisha with her ex-fiance Varun | Image: X

However, in another conversation with iDream Tamil in 2016, Trisha said, “When something like my engagement makes headlines, sometimes it saddens me. Because I really wish I could talk about it. People make up stories. I don’t think it’s worth my going on Twitter and saying, this is not true. Nobody really knows what happened. I chose not to talk about it, purely out of respect for the other person. It’s not fair to drag someone down with you. People must respect one’s privacy in matters like these.”

The same year, she told IndiaGlitz Tamil, “I want to feel, is this the person I can live with for the rest of my life. Because I don’t believe in divorce. I know tons of married couples around me who are in it for all the wrong reasons. They are extremely unhappy; they’re in it for children, for adults. I don’t want to be in a marriage like that. I’d rather wait and do it when it’s with the right person. If it doesn’t happen, I’m okay with that also. I don’t think it’s unfortunate. I want to fall in love, I want to meet someone. Marriage is secondary, but I definitely want to meet my companion. I want to meet someone I can share life with.”



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A file photo of Vijay with Trisha | Image: X