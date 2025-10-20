Diwali Should Not Celebrate As A Party: Pankaj Tripathi Shares The True Meaning Of Festivals

Diwali 2025: Actor Pankaj Tripathi, best known for his roles in Mirzapur and Criminal Justice, shared the true meaning of the festival of lights. The actor recalled simpler times when the festival was celebrated with families and loved ones, and compared it to contemporary celebrations that include gift-giving. He emphasised observing the festival of Diwali in its true sense, beyond parties and gifts.

A file photo of Pankaj Tripathi and his wife on Diwali | Image: Instagram

In an interview with IANS, Pankaj Tripathi shared, “The festival has a deep meaning. It is the festival of lights. Lord Ram Chandra had returned home to Ayodhya. On that day, the festival was celebrated to welcome him. It is the festival of lights. It is said that this light can remove the darkness within you. It can burn the outside and inside of the heart."

He stressed the importance of celebrating Diwali with family and added, “The festival of lights also enhances the imaginations of the family. It enhances the imagination of the society." In the same conversation, Pankaj Tripathi also recalled the celebrations of the festival in his childhood, when resources were limited, but the warmth among the community was in abundance.



He added, “I remember that on Diwali, there were no lamps in the market, so the lamps used to come from Kumar’s house. It used to be a matter of cotton. It also had a social structure. The economy of the village also used to run through the festivals. Oil used to be sold, cotton used to be sold. Yes, oil, cotton, and lamps were used. It had a rural economy, and the family’s imagination was very strong."

Pankaj Tripathi continued, “Everyone wanted to be together on Diwali. In our culture, in Indian society, families should celebrate together. So this is also a good lesson to learn. To avoid conflicts and to celebrate festivals together."

Pankaj Tripathi with wife on Diwali 2022 | Image: Instagram