Tanushree Dutta’s Claps Back At Man Claiming Her Social Media Breakdown To Be Publicity Stunt – ‘Aaj Hi Account Banaya’

After Tanushree Dutta’s recent video of dealing with constant harassment and asking for help went viral, the actress has been getting a lot of attention online.

While a lot of people have expressed their concern over her state and claims, there are some who have questioned her experience. One of the users wrote, “I am a fan of Tanushree ma'am, but this time, I think she wants to be in limelight. I may be wrong, but it seems so. Sorry if my words hurt you ma'am, but this is what I felt after watching your video.”

Not the one to stay silent, the Aashiq Banaya Apne actress immediately clapped back and replied “Really?? Checked ur profile. Aaj hi banaya Insta account to post this comment.” The battle of comments continued as the man then replied that his account was 4 years old.

Not just this, another user also commented on the video saying, “Nautanki Karna band karo Madam… Log Jaan gaye hai tumhari asliyat. Ghaadi ghaadi drama karti ho. We all are fed up from your third class acting. If you’re not safe in Mumbai then go back to USA & Why are you putting your life in danger if anything is true. Nana is the great human being & best actor of Bollywood. Don’t try to defame him Madam…Agar nahi Kaam mil raha toh yeh sab karke Bhi kuch kaam nahi milega Bollywood mein. Sab jaan gaye hai tumhe.”

Once again the actress did not choose silence but instead replied, “hmmm. Maine toh iss post mein Nana ka naam bhi nahi liya. Chor ki daadhi mein tinka”