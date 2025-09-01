Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement

Updated 1 September 2025 at 14:23 IST

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Not In Wedding Planning Phase Yet, Say Reports

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are enjoying their engagement without rushing wedding plans, while Taylor prepares to release her 12th album, 'Life of a Showgirl,' featuring Sabrina Carpenter.

Reported by: Avipsha Sengupta
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce | Image: Instagram
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Ever since Taylor Swift announced her engagement to boyfriend Travis Kelce last week, the legions of fans who adore the singer have been dreaming about the day the Lover singer would finally walk down the aisle.

Also Read: Anne Hathaway Politely Requests Paps To Leave Devil Wears Prada 2 Shoot

However, it looks like Swifties have to hold their horses, as according to reports, the couple is in no rush to get married. A source close to the couple revealed to People magazine that the pop singer and the NFL star are not in the wedding planning mode yet. The source revealed, “Taylor and Travis have been in celebration mode ever since the engagement. They are not in the wedding planning phase yet.” According to the source, Taylor and Travis want to enjoy their time being engaged. The source also added, "It has been a relief not having to keep it a secret anymore, and they are glad it is out in the open."

Also Read: BTS Jungkook Reacts To 40-Year-Old Female Fan Trespassing His Home

On the professional front, Taylor recently announced her 12th album, “Life of a Showgirl”. The news was revealed on Jason Kelce’s show, New Heights, which Taylor attended with Travis Kelce. As per reports, the title track of the album will also feature Sabrina Carpenter of Please Please Please fame. The album will be released on October 3rd, 2025.
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Avipsha Sengupta

Published On: 1 September 2025 at 14:23 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source