Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Not In Wedding Planning Phase Yet, Say Reports
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are enjoying their engagement without rushing wedding plans, while Taylor prepares to release her 12th album, 'Life of a Showgirl,' featuring Sabrina Carpenter.
Ever since Taylor Swift announced her engagement to boyfriend Travis Kelce last week, the legions of fans who adore the singer have been dreaming about the day the Lover singer would finally walk down the aisle.
However, it looks like Swifties have to hold their horses, as according to reports, the couple is in no rush to get married. A source close to the couple revealed to People magazine that the pop singer and the NFL star are not in the wedding planning mode yet. The source revealed, “Taylor and Travis have been in celebration mode ever since the engagement. They are not in the wedding planning phase yet.” According to the source, Taylor and Travis want to enjoy their time being engaged. The source also added, "It has been a relief not having to keep it a secret anymore, and they are glad it is out in the open."
On the professional front, Taylor recently announced her 12th album, “Life of a Showgirl”. The news was revealed on Jason Kelce’s show, New Heights, which Taylor attended with Travis Kelce. As per reports, the title track of the album will also feature Sabrina Carpenter of Please Please Please fame. The album will be released on October 3rd, 2025.
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
