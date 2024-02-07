Advertisement

Celebrity couple Mohit Malik and Aditi Shirwaikar recently celebrated the mundan ceremony of their son Ekbir and the latter also shared a video of the same on her Instagram. The video began with the family coming together for a puja which led to the head-shaving ceremony of Ekbir. Check the viral video here:-

More about Mohit and Aditi

The couple stand out as one of the most adored celebrity duos. Having exchanged vows on December 1, 2010, their love story evolved over the years and their first son Ekbir Malik was born on April 27, 2021, during the lockdown. The couple regularly shares glimpses of their dreamlike marital and parenthood journey on their respective Instagram handles.

When Malik addressed why he married at 27

In a recent interview, Mohit shed light on his decision to tie the knot at the age of 27. The actor said that he wanted to return to television post-lockdown only if presented with a compelling script. Outside of his acting commitments, Mohit disclosed his willingness to travel on adventures with his wife, Aditi and son Ekbir. Expressing the need to escape the bustling life of Mumbai, Mohit shared his joy in exploring new places and engaging in fun activities with his growing son.

Discussing the significance of age in marital decisions, Mohit advocated against pressuring women into marriage based on societal expectations. Reflecting on his journey with Aditi, Mohit asserted that marrying at 27, when he was not entirely settled, was the best decision of his life. He further added that age is irrelevant when it comes to finding the right life partner. According to Mohit, the key is to discover a compatible partner with whom one can navigate life's highs and lows.

On the work front, Mohit currently stars in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si which airs on Star Plus. Aditi on the other hand swiftly drifted away from showbiz post-marriage and was last seen in 2012’s Chabbis Barah.