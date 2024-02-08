English
Updated January 13th, 2024 at 22:44 IST

It's controversial/ After Radhika Apte, Bengali Actress Trina Saha Claims She Was Mistreated By Airline

Bengali television actress Trina Saha recently took to her social media handles and revealed that she was harassed by a reputed airline and its staff.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Trina Saha Bhattacharya
Trina Saha Bhattacharya | Image:Instagram/trinasaha21
Popular Bengali actress Trina Saha Bhattacharya recently found herself in an unfortunate situation during her trip with an airline. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video on Friday expressing her discontent with the airline's service. While initially keeping the details of her journey under wraps, Trina later posted a video at midnight, revealing a tense situation between passengers and an airline worker. Recently, Radhika Apte shared her ordeal after being stuck at an airport. 

What did Trina Saha say about her displeasing airline experience?

In her now-deleted social media post, Trina expressed frustration and stated, "This video is just a small glimpse of fake words after 5hrs wait without any notice, without any announcement… 5hrs of waiting and then the authorities didn’t even dare to show even an ounce of apology… leave compensating the passengers… that is SPICE JET for you!"

Image: Instagram/trinasaha21

Criticising the behaviour of a man named Mr Shubhrajit Roy and the entire management of SpiceJet, Trina highlighted the lack of basic amenities during the extended wait. She added, "We didn’t even get a bottle of water from them. People like us who are going to Thailand for work have lost out on our precious time and energy."

Expressing her disappointment with the airline's attitude, Trina continued, "Their arrogance was at the peak. They also said that it’s not even their responsibility… No Apology… No Acceptance… No Regret… No Empathy…"

Image: Instagram/trinasaha21

How did fans react to Trina Saha’s air travel fiasco?

The actress' post garnered numerous comments from individuals sharing similar grievances. One user empathised with Trina and shared, "You were fortunate to have waited for only five hours. I waited for 11 hours while going to Bagdogra." Other comments criticised SpiceJet's recurrent issues and suggested boycotting the airline.

In the face of these challenges, several other users advised Trina to file a complaint against the airline and actively take the matter for resolution.

Published January 13th, 2024 at 22:44 IST

