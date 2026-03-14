After Wedding, Gaurav Kapur Surprises Wife Kritika Kamra With A Performance On Oh Oh Janne Jaana | Viral Video

Gaurav Kapur and Kritika Kamra continue to create a buzz on social media, days after their wedding on March 11. The couple redefined intimate weddings with a charming in-house ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family only. From their exquisite wedding looks to straight-out-of-Bollywood venue decor, social media users have dissected it all in the last few days. Amid this, a video from the couple's reception on March 12 has now surfaced online.

Gaurav Kapur's filmy surprise for Kritika Kamra

On March 12, Gaurav and Kritika hosted an after-party on March 12. The Kitani Mohabbat Hai star was dressed in an archival Galliano-era Dior gown for the evening. She paired the sleek dove-grey draped gown with striking jewellery. The wedding reception saw the presence of a slew of B-towners, including Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar, Naseeruddin Shah, Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia, Amrita Arora-Shakeel Ladak, and Nakuul Mehta-Jankee.

In the viral video now doing rounds, the groom could be seen performing the hook steps of the iconic song, Oh Oh Jaane Nah, originally filmed on Salman Khan, at the reception. He was joined by the bridesmaid, who matched his steps perfectly in the background, making the gesture even more special for Kritika Kamra. The actress was left blushing and spellbound by the surprise act. In another video, the cricket commentator could be seen going down on one knee while Mujhse Shaadi Karogi plays in the background.



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More about Gaurav Kapur-Kritika Kamra's dreamy wedding

On Wednesday, Kritika and Gaurav got married at their Bandra home, followed by a sundowner. They solemnised their relationship in a low-key civil marriage ceremony in the presence of family and close friends. Earlier on Thursday, the couple shared mesmerising pictures from their D-Day with their Instagram family. "This time yesterday, we said yes to forever (red heart emoji) 11.03.2026," they wrote in a joint post. Kritika, renowned for her roles in television shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, and Reporters, has also made her mark in films and OTT projects, including Bheed, Tandav, and Bambai Meri Jaan. Gaurav is a prominent Indian television host, sports presenter, and the creator of the popular YouTube talk show Breakfast with Champions.



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