Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Paid Preview Earnings For Aditya Dhar's Directorial Surpass Dhurandhar Day 1 Collection

Dhurandhar 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The film is likely to pick up from where the original movie left off upon its release in December 2025. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie stars Ranveer Singh, and limited advance booking of the film has commenced.

Dhurandhar 2 paid-previews

As per Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has raked in ₹27.34 crore in India from paid-preview shows. Limited shows of the movie will be available on March 18, following 5 PM. 543609 tickets for the movie have already been sold. Not just in India, the movie has amassed an impressive total worldwide as well.

The overseas market of Dhurandhar 2, especially North America have contributed significantly to the movie's advanced collection. Tickets for the opening weekend of the movie are already being sold globally. In the pre-sales, the overseas opening weekend collection of Dhurandhar 2 has amassed ₹35 crore, out of which ₹27 crore was contributed from North America alone. The pre-sale collection of the Ranveer Singh starrer has crossed ₹56 crore worldwide. Experts have opined that the movie will breach ₹200 crore on the opening day.



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Just from the collection of paid previews, Dhurandhar 2 has broken many records. The Aditya Dhar directorial has scored the biggest premiere collection in India, surpassing Pawan Kalyan's OG, which minted ₹25 crore. Additionally, the movie has also breached the day 1 collection of the first part of the thriller. Upon its release in December 2025, Dhurandhar minted ₹28 crore on day 1.



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