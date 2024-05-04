Advertisement

Krishna Mukherjee has been weathering a storm on the professional as well as personal front in lieu of the alleged harassment that she found herself at the receiving end of, at the time of filming for her serial Shubh Shagun. The claims shared by her via a social media post were countered by the main accused - Kundan Singh, producer of Shubh Shagun. The All India Cine Workers Association has now stepped in, with an official statement in support of the actress.

AICWA requests the Maharashtra government to intervene

The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA), has made their stance known when it comes to Krishna Mukherjee's claims against producer Kundan Singh. The official social media handles of the body was recently updated with an elaborate statement, expressing their sympathies over the situation at hand. The highlight of the statement however, was them requesting key players in the Maharashtra government, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Labour Minister Suresh Khade, to directly intervene in the case to ensure Krishna receives justice.

Advertisement

An excerpt from the statement reads, "All Indian Cine Workers Association has urged the Honorable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Eknath Shinde, Honorable Home Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis, and Honorable Labor Minister Shri Suresh Khade to investigate actress Krishna Mukherjee's case and ensure justice is served."

Advertisement

AICWA demands reforms in set culture

Not just this, the AICWA's statement also breached the topic of the bigger picture, asking for certain reforms to be put into immediate effect. This refers to their request of having a female police officer on all active sets in Maharashtra, to ensure the safety of all women on set.

Advertisement

Another excerpt reads, "They also demand strict action against the culprits and the compulsory appointment of a female police officer on shooting sets in Mumbai and Maharashtra to ensure the safety of women..." Sharing the post to her Instagram stories, Krishna Mukherjee has formally thanked the AICWA for making their stance clear.