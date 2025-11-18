Aishwarya Sharma Pens Stern Note Against Bullying Allegations, Maintains Silence On Divorce Rumours With Neil Bhatt

Aishwarya Sharma took to her Instagram account to share a long and stern note addressing allegations of professional misconduct and bullying. This comes amid rumours of the actress's divorce from her husband, Neil Bhatt. While she did not address the divorce buzz exclusively in the post, she did slam reports spreading misinformation about her.

On November 17, Aishwarya shared a note on Instagram stories that read, “People are making their own assumptions about my life… what I’ve done and who I am, without knowing a single fact. Some are even saying karma is a bitch. Before believing any of that, ask the people who actually worked with me. Ask my co-actors. Ask my producers. Ask anyone from my set if I ever bullied, disrespected or harmed anyone. Not even once. The only thing I did was maintain my professionalism on set. Ever since I got engaged, I’m the one who has been getting trolled nonstop. And I took it with a smile on my face.”

A screengrab of Aishwarya's story | Image: Instagram

She further stressed that she has always maintained silence on the rumour mongering around her. Aishwarya added, “But nobody talks about that. Nobody says that I am the one being bullied. Why is that invisible to everyone? On top of that, random people keep sending me messages and YouTube links where my name is attached to false stories… that I bullied someone, that I slapped someone, that I misbehaved. None of this ever happened. I stayed silent because every time I speak, people twist it and use my name for views. And they will do it again. But silence doesn’t mean I’m wrong. It just means I refuse to feed negativity.”

Aishwarya emphasised that she has not bullied anyone and that she felt important to clarify her side to ‘protect her dignity’. She concluded by writing, “So let me say this clearly: I have NEVER bullied anyone in my life. People spreading lies for profit should really think about their own karma. You talk about mental health… but think before saying anything wrong about someone you don’t even know personally. Some people choose to stay quiet, and that includes me. But silence doesn’t mean you can say whatever you want. I will take my own stand and protect my dignity.”



Also Read: With Dhurandhar Ranveer Singh Scores Many Firsts?

Advertisement