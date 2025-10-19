Updated 19 October 2025 at 15:21 IST
All Money Gone...EMI On: Nia Sharma Unveils Her New Mercedes Ahead of Diwali With Hilarious Post, Can You Guess The Price of the Luxury Car?
Popular TV star Nia Sharma celebrated Diwali by gifting herself a stunning yellow Mercedes‑Benz AMG CLE 53. The stylish coupe, priced around ₹1.5 crore, blends bold design, luxury interiors, and powerful performance. Celebrities flooded her post with warm wishes and congratulations .
Popular television personality Nia Sharma recently took to Instagram to share her Diwali gift to herself with her fans. The actress, who is known for her work in shows like Jamai Raja and Naagin, bought a super stylish Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 in yellow and posted several pictures with the car. Her post read, “AMG!!!!!!!!! ………………(All Money gone) EMI ON😊😊😊😊😆. Thanks @autohangar, for such a beautiful delivery experience and rewinding our childhood.” The post also featured her mother, Usha Sharma, and brother Vinay Sharma, who also seemed excited to bring the new car home.
The car is known for its bold yet elegant design, paired with a plush interior featuring digital displays, ambient lighting, and a premium Burmester sound system. Priced at a whopping 1.50 crore INR, it is a truly high-end offering from the prestigious brand Mercedes.
Many of Nia’s friends from the television industry, including Jannat Zubair, Prince Narula, Ankita Lokhande, Sargun Mehta, Adaa Khan, and Shantanu Maheshwari, wished her on the happy occasion.
On the professional front, Nia was last seen on the reality show Laughter Chefs and is currently also playing a pivotal role in the show Suhagan Chudail. Known for her no-nonsense attitude and bold style, she is often in the news for her fashion choices and her hot takes on various things.
