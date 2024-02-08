Advertisement

TV actor Ali Merchant and his wife Andleeb Zaidi were planning to go to Maldives for their honeymoon. However, they made a spontaneous change to their honeymoon plans and opted to visit Thailand instead of the Maldives at the last minute. The decision was influenced by the ongoing tensions between India and the Maldives.

Putting my country first: Ali Merchant

Ali Merchant took to social media and shared a photo taken inside the aircraft with his wife Andleeb Zaidi, expressing the shift in their travel destination. He wrote, "Opted for a sudden change in honeymoon plans— Maldives to Thailand this time. Putting my country first, always. Next destination, Lakshadweep! Thanks to PM Narendra Modi for letting us discover this beautiful island.”

About India-Maldives row

A social media war erupted when Maldives Ministers Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna, and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid made derogatory remarks against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in now-deleted posts. Following the derogatory remarks, a diplomatic row ensued. On January 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared images from his visit to Lakshadweep, triggering criticism from Maldivian social media users. Maldives Ministers were suspended, and the government issued a statement rejecting the derogatory remarks. In response, Indian celebrities and citizens took to social media to express their dismay, leading to the trending hashtags #ChaloLakshadweep and #BoycottMaldives.

Ali Merchant, Andleeb Zaidi's dreamy wedding

Ali Mechant took to his social media handle and shared a series of photos from his wedding with Andleeb Zaidi. The couple sported ivory and golden outfits. While the actor donned a sherwani and a turban, the model sported a heavily embellished sharara.

"And now we can hang out forever, Happily ever after stars now. #alhumdullilah #justdilAndAli. I see us not as promises but as privileges; I get to laugh with you, cry with you, care for you, and share with you. I get to run with you, walk with you, build with you, and live with you. I get to have you be the person I spend the rest of my life with. I get to be there for you and support you. I don’t have to honor and cherish you; I get to because I am in love with you," the caption read.