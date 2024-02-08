English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 19:01 IST

Amid Maldives row, Ali Merchant-Andleeb Zaidi change vacation plans: Next destination Lakshadweep

Ali Merchant shared a photo taken inside the aircraft with his wife Andleeb Zaidi and informed fans about the shift in their travel destination.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ali Merchant-Andleeb Zaidi
Ali Merchant-Andleeb Zaidi file photo | Image:Ali Merchant/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

TV actor Ali Merchant and his wife Andleeb Zaidi were planning to go to Maldives for their honeymoon. However, they made a spontaneous change to their honeymoon plans and opted to visit Thailand instead of the Maldives at the last minute. The decision was influenced by the ongoing tensions between India and the Maldives.

Putting my country first: Ali Merchant

Ali Merchant took to social media and shared a photo taken inside the aircraft with his wife Andleeb Zaidi, expressing the shift in their travel destination. He wrote, "Opted for a sudden change in honeymoon plans— Maldives to Thailand this time. Putting my country first, always. Next destination, Lakshadweep! Thanks to PM Narendra Modi for letting us discover this beautiful island.”

About India-Maldives row

A social media war erupted when Maldives Ministers Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna, and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid made derogatory remarks against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in now-deleted posts. Following the derogatory remarks, a diplomatic row ensued. On January 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared images from his visit to Lakshadweep, triggering criticism from Maldivian social media users. Maldives Ministers were suspended, and the government issued a statement rejecting the derogatory remarks. In response, Indian celebrities and citizens took to social media to express their dismay, leading to the trending hashtags #ChaloLakshadweep and #BoycottMaldives.

Advertisement

Ali Merchant, Andleeb Zaidi's dreamy wedding

Ali Mechant took to his social media handle and shared a series of photos from his wedding with Andleeb Zaidi. The couple sported ivory and golden outfits. While the actor donned a sherwani and a turban, the model sported a heavily embellished sharara.

Advertisement

"And now we can hang out forever, Happily ever after stars now. #alhumdullilah #justdilAndAli. I see us not as promises but as privileges; I get to laugh with you, cry with you, care for you, and share with you. I get to run with you, walk with you, build with you, and live with you. I get to have you be the person I spend the rest of my life with. I get to be there for you and support you. I don’t have to honor and cherish you; I get to because I am in love with you," the caption read.

 

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 18:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Boeing executive warns of potential changes to 737 production schedule

    Business News20 minutes ago

  2. Working hard on my skills: Prasidh Krishna details on his rehab process

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  3. 24-year-old Dies of Electrocution During Cleaning at Pizza Outlet

    India News26 minutes ago

  4. Bumrah shares cryptic post to fire back at the critics after No 1 feat

    Sports 27 minutes ago

  5. Jharkhand Cabinet Expansion Postponed Due To Congress' Yatra

    Politics News28 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement