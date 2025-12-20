Fun Loving, Not Embarrassing: Viral Video Of Gaurav Khanna's Wife Akanksha Chamola Dance Leaves Internet Divided

Social media interest in Gaurav Khanna and his wife, Akanksha Chamola, has been heightened ever since he emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 19. At a recent party hosted to celebrate his success, the husband and wife turned heads with their joint appearance. Several photos and videos from the party are now doing the rounds on social media. One such video has caught the attention of netizens.

In various videos now viral online, Gaurav and Akanksha could be seen entering the party together. However, before they could enter the premises, Akanksha spotted a group of friends and joined them. For the ocassion, she donned a short golden dress teamed with a statement bag. She left her tresses open to give her a chic and classy look.

In a part of the video, Gaurav Khanna could also be seen requesting his wife to first enter the party, then dance. However, Akanksha was engrossed in enjoying the moment and continued to greet her friends and other guests warmly. However, the clip has now left social media users divided.



Gaurav Khanna's wife's viral video leaves the internet divided

Several social media users took to the comment section of the video on Instagram and widely reshared it on X (formerly Twitter) to troll Akanksha. They argued that her being ‘embarrassing’ for her husband and other onlookers. Some netizens even went on to comment on her styling and mentioned that she is behaving ‘oddly’. The comments most likely came from fandoms of other contestants on Bigg Boss 19, where Gaurav emerged as the winner on December 7.



Akanksha receives backlash on social media | Image: Instagram

Comments supporting Akanksha | Image: Instagram

On the other hand, in the couple's defence, some social media users pointed out that Akanksha is simply enjoying life and does not need to be moral policed. They also argued that she is a supportive wife who is visibly happy for her husband's victory and is celebrating it in style. The comments have also gone viral online.