Pregnant Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Steal A Date Night, Check Out Adorable Photos Of Parents-To-Be

After welcoming their first baby in July 2023, celebrity couple Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time later this year. Mom-to-be Gauahar stepped out for a date night with her choreographer husband and was clicked by the paparazzi as her pregnancy glow shone bright under the starlight.

For the outing, Gauahar wore a top, denim and threw a blazer on top of it. Zaid complemented her in a casual look, comprising a blue shirt and trousers. The parents-to-be posed for the shutterbugs together before Gauahar proceeded for a solo photoshoot.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar snapped in Mumbai on June 13 | Image: Varinder Chawla

Gauhar is married to Zaid Darbar, son of noted music composer Ismail Darbar. The duo tied the knot in December 2020 and welcomed their first child, Zehaan, in May 2023. Earlier this year, they announced expecting their second child. Gauahar had also earlier talked about losing a child when she was just nine weeks into her pregnancy. Her latest work is the web series Fauji 2, also starring Vicky Jain.

Gauahar married Zaid in December 2020 | Image: Varinder Chawla

Also read: Parth Pens Heartfelt Note For CID Cast And Crew Before Exiting The Show

In an Instagram reel shared earlier this year in April, the Bigg Boss 7 winner announced that she is all set to embrace motherhood for the second time. "Bismillah !! Need your prayers and love make the world dance by spreading love (sic)," she wrote in the caption.