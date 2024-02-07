Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 6th, 2024 at 22:59 IST

Aneri Vajani Says She Was Hesitant Before Signing Baghin - Here's Why

Anupamaa and Beyhadh fame Aneri Vajani opened up on being hesitant before signing the supernatural show - Baghin. Read to know why.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Aneri Vajani In Baghin
Aneri Vajani In Baghin | Image:IANS
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Television actress Aneri Vajani who is best known for her roles in popular shows like Anupamaa and Beyhadh is currently gearing up for her latest venture in the supernatural genre with the upcoming fantasy drama Baghin. Initially hesitant about entering into the world of supernatural shows, Vajani sees this new role as a thrilling adventure.

Aneri Vajani opens up on signing Baghin

Reflecting on her journey, Vajani told IANS, "It has been a roller-coaster journey for me. Initially, I was a little hesitant about taking on this role because I haven't done any supernatural shows before and I couldn't gather the confidence to do something of this magnitude. However, I chose to perceive it as a divine sign, turning Baghin into an adventure."

The actress who made her debut in the television industry with Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar in 2012 revealed that she sees her character's evolution from innocence to possessing a tigress-like demeanour as deeply intriguing.

More about Baghin

Baghin explores the epic battle between man and beast, with Vajani's character taking on a vengeful journey after being possessed by the spirit of a tigress. The show which airs on Star Bharat also stars Ansh Bagri, Zeeshan Khan and Krrip Kapur Suri.

When Aneri Vajani accepted the tag of being a ‘drama queen’

Vajani once talked about her journey as a television actress and proudly accepted the tag of a drama queen. In an old interview, she was heard saying, "This debate of TV stories being called regressive, and the leading ladies tagged as drama queens has been on for quite some time now. It’s something to be proud of, as not all can do drama and touch people’s hearts."

Despite her success on-screen, Vajani maintains a private persona off-screen. "I am a private person and not comfortable opening up in front of my audiences. I come from a very humble upbringing and can’t have airs just because I am in this industry”, she said in the same interview.

With Inputs from IANS.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 22:59 IST

